CMPD suspends officer for striking woman 17 times during Steele Creek bus stop arrest

A Charlotte police officer hit Christina Pierre 17 times during a controversial November arrest at a Steele Creek area bus stop.

It was 14 times too many, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said in a news conference after body camera footage was released Tuesday.

Vincent Pistone, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer who hit Pierre in a slew of “compliance strikes” outside Steele Creek Bojangles, will be suspended for 40 hours following an internal affairs investigation, officials said.

The Nov. 13 arrest came minutes after police patrolling South Tryon Street said they smelled marijuana as they drove by a bus stop. Pierre and Anthony Lee sat at the city bus stop outside Bojangles, video shows. The couple had just gotten off work, they told police. They were charged with a series of crimes, including possession of marijuana and possessing a concealed weapon, but all charges were dismissed.

“It smells like you’re smoking weed,” an officer told them. Pointing across the street, both Pierre and Lee said they bought the THC-A cigarette at a smoke shop.

“Alright, do me a favor then,” an officer says to Lee. “Put your hand behind your back.”

Pierre yelled at the officers. ““Woah, woah, woah, what are you doing?” she asked as the arrest escalated.

Nearly six hours of body camera footage released Tuesday morning offered new insight into the viral, forceful arrest. After struggling with police, Pierre — surrounded and pinned by at least four officers — was struck by Pistone. He is the only officer CMPD has named in the incident.

“Fourteen strikes to the female’s leg came after her hands were behind her back,” Jennings wrote in a statement. “These strikes were not deemed justified. After three leg strikes, the officer should have made an assessment to determine next steps before continuing strikes.”

Six other officers involved in the arrest were exonerated in CMPD’s independent Internal Affairs Board’s investigation, Jennings said. Those officers haven’t been named.

‘Zero repercussions’

Police charged Pierre with assault on a government official, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana. They charged Lee with carrying a concealed firearm, resisting arrest and simple possession of marijuana. The District Attorney’s Office later dropped the charges — something Jennings said he was disappointed about.

“To allow for somebody to punch an officer in the face and have absolute zero repercussions in the legal system, except for the initial arrest, is an insult to our officers,” Jennings said during a news conference Tuesday. “We can’t live in a society where we allow people to assault officers. If we do that, it’s going to be a society I don’t think we’ll want to live in.”

Body camera fell off

Community activist Meko McCarthy’s concerns lie mostly with why officers first initiated the arrest and why one of the body-worn cameras fell to the ground. That camera’s footage, which was released by police, includes audio, but is pointed straight up.

”Cameras don’t just come off,” McCarthy said. “It’s a repeated pattern they’ve allowed to occur.”

McCarthy’s membership in the citizens’ input group organized by Mayor Vi Lyles will likely bring her into the group of leaders CMPD will ask to review police policies, she said.

The community needs more transparency, she said.

Police only released the footage, she said, because they want to maintain control of the narrative. Had the bystander video not gone viral or the media not gotten a hold of it, she doubts they would have said a thing. And had officers not used unnecessary amount of force in the first place, she said, they wouldn’t have needed to release anything.

”They like to be movie directors,” she said.