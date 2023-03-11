CMPD investigating an officer-involved shooting in southwest Charlotte

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting following a SWAT unit responded to a barricaded suspect Saturday.

Police said they responded to Griers Fork Drive in southwest Charlotte just around 5 a.m. after receiving reports about a resident with a bullhorn using profane language and threatening their neighbors.

When police tried to take the suspect into custody, they walked back into the home and refused to come out. The suspect also reportedly told police that he was in possession of a firearm.

Shortly after 6 p.m., police announced they were investigating an officer-involved shooting at Grier Folk Drive.

ALSO READ: 1 in custody after SWAT responds to home in west Charlotte

Neighbors told Channel 9′s Glenn Counts that they were frustrated with the situation because this is not the first time something like this has occurred.

George Crance said he’s lived in the area for seven years and that the cops have been called to the home at least half a dozen times.

“The gentleman has whether. He’s got mental issues or whatever the case might be. He needs to have them addressed. He does have older parents in the house and they’re the ones I feel sorry for more than anything. I don’t know whether he is not getting the help he needs or lack of care I don’t know. He needs to be taken care of,” Crance told Channel 9.

Police have asked the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: SWAT situation ends in southwest Charlotte, CMPD says)