CMPD: Video shows 2 Charlotte Water employees taking debit card at QuikTrip

Two Charlotte Water employees have been arrested after surveillance video showed them taking someone’s debit card at a west Charlotte convenience store, police said.

Police said the two were charged with misdemeanor counts of financial transaction card fraud.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers said they were called just before 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 21 to the QuikTrip on Wilkinson Boulevard. The caller said her debit card had been stolen.

Investigators looked at the store’s surveillance video, which showed the victim accidentally dropping her card on the ground before driving off. Shortly afterward, two men got out of a Charlotte Water truck parked nearby, police said. The passenger picked up the card and handed it to the driver.

Police said video shows the men going inside the store to buy food and drinks using the debit card.

Detectives quickly identified the employees with help from Charlotte Water, and arrest warrants were served on them both.

Channel 9 has reached out to Charlotte Water to learn the employees’ current job status.

