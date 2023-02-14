CMPD warns Hispanic community after string of armed robberies

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said criminals are targeting the Hispanic community after several armed robberies at apartment complexes along South Boulevard.

The police department posted a warning on its Facebook page earlier this week.

All the victims were Hispanic, and residents are worried.

“We are tired of living in this situation against Hispanics,” said Maria Lara, a concerned neighbor.

The robberies started Sunday around 3 a.m., police said.

CMPD said three suspects hit Beacon Ridge Road, Wisteria Drive, Antlers Lane, Branchview Drive, and Dundeen Street.

ALSO READ: Assailants target Hispanics in Monroe, authorities say

Officers said the men threatened people with a firearm or knife, and stole money, jewelry, and cellphones.

On Monday, robberies happened at Nations Ford Road and Wisteria Drive.

CMPD said Tuesday that people in Hispanic communities are sometimes targeted, because of an assumption that they carry cash rather than put money in the bank. They may also be less likely to report a crime, police said.

Detectives said they are doing everything they can to protect the community.

In the meantime, they are warning residents to be extra careful, especially at night.

The suspects were last seen in a gray Honda Civic or a metallic gray Hyundai, police said.

VIDEO: Miami doctor accused of attacking Hispanic man