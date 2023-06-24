CMPD: Woman dies, man hurt after shooting in south Charlotte

One person died and another was hurt in a shooting in south Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Officers responded to Nations Ford Road just before 4 a.m. for a shooting, according to CMPD. A woman was found dead at the scene and a man was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

Limited information is available about the victims. Police did not say if there were any suspects in the case.

