CMPD: Woman fights off stranger who tried to rape her at popular Charlotte greenway

A woman fought a stranger off Wednesday as he tried to rape her along a popular Charlotte greenway, and police asked the public for help finding the assailant.

The attacker has injuries to his face and hands from struggling with the victim in McAlpine Creek Greenway in east Charlotte, Capt. Jim Wright of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said at a news conference.

The woman was assaulted just before 11:15 a.m. between Independence Boulevard and Margaret Wallace Road, Wright said. She was walking in the greenway when the man attacked her from behind, Wright said.

The woman called 911 on her cellphone from the scene, Wright said, but the attacker remained at large later Wednesday.

Paramedics treated the victim for minor injuries in the 2000 block of Margaret Wallace Road and took her to Novant Health Matthews Medical Center, Medic said on Twitter.

Be aware of your surroundings, police urge

CMPD officers are shown near the scene of a sex assault in McAlpine Greenway in east Charlotte on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022.

Charlotte’s greenways are as safe as anywhere else in the city, Wright told reporters at the entrance to McAlpine Park on Monroe Road.

The random attack in broad daylight once again shows that “we’ve just got to be vigilant,” he said.

Be aware of your surroundings, he said. Let someone know where you’re going and call 911 “if you see any suspicious person,” he said.

The assailant was last seen headed on foot toward Independence Boulevard from Margaret Wallace Road, Wright said.

CMPD steps up greenway patrols

CMPD has stepped up patrols in and around the greenway, Wright said. That includes officers in patrol cars and on bikes, and others walking the area, he said.

Police described the attacker as a Black man who is about 5-feet-6-inches tall, heavy set, has shoulder-length dreadlocks, black shoes and clothes.

Policed urge anyone who saw the man or knows of his whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.