CMPD: Youth leader charged with sex crimes involving kids he met at churches

Police say a man who worked as a volunteer youth leader at several large churches in Charlotte has been charged with multiple child sex crimes involving kids at those churches.

Benjamin Damron, 36, is charged with nine counts of indecent liberties with a child and one count of sexual battery, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Damron met all three victims in his role as church youth leader, and police said he is accused of using his position to take advantage of and sexually assault several children.

ALSO READ: Suspect arrested after violent sexual assault in northwest Charlotte

In a news conference Friday, CMPD said Damron was arrested at his home. They said the victims in the case are teenage boys, and Damron’s charges in the case go back at least five years. The victims and their families knew Damron, investigators said. One of the victims is older than the age of 15, police added.

Police said they started investigating the case on Wednesday when they received two separate reports with same suspect. They said they identified three possible victims and interviewed them at Pat’s Place Child Advocacy Center.

According to police, Damron has leadership roles within the following organizations: Elevation Church, Mercy Church, Southbrook Church and at Soccer Shots as a soccer coach.

As far as CMPD is aware, Damron did not have a criminal history before these allegations, investigators said.

ALSO READ: Amid reported sex assault on greenway, organization wants survivors to know there’s help

“We wanted to bring this information to the public because we believe that there are likely more victims out there,” said CMPD Lt. Stephen Fischbach.

The alleged crimes happened in Charlotte, Matthews and Union County, so CMPD detectives are working with the law enforcement agencies in those areas.

Channel 9 has reached out to each organization to find out what Damron’s role was, how many campuses he was affiliated with, and what his current employment status is.

Story continues

Police asked anyone who has been victimized by Damron to call Detective Brennan at 704-353-1940.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: ‘What kind of message are we sending’: CMPD chief questions lower bond for sexual assault suspect)