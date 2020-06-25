CMRC Saudi Arabia, a State-of-the-art Rehabilitative Hospital in the Eastern Province of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, is Fully Operational

AL DHAHRAN, Saudi Arabia, June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In Q2 2019, Cambridge Medical & Rehabilitation, the UAE's leading post-acute rehabilitation and long-term care facility, announced the opening of its first medical and rehabilitation facility in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the Eastern Province under the name of CMRC Saudi Arabia. The all-new 60-bed facility is one of a kind and located between Dhahran and Al Khobar. CMRC Saudi Arabia is fully equipped with the state-of-the-art medical equipment having a modern facility thereby enabling it to provide unique services more accessible and certainly will help patients requiring Continuum of Care for post-acute conditions, and rehabilitation services to make substantial improvements in their quality of life through multidisciplinary rehabilitative therapies including physiatry, physiotherapy, occupational therapy, speech and language therapy, and psychological therapy.

CMRC is the market leader in introducing global, world-class rehabilitation services to the UAE guided by their experience for enhancing the patient's journey defined as 'Continuum of Care'. By bringing services with remarkable impact to the community, an exceptional value is demonstrated by improving the care of patients, experience for patients' families, minimizing risks of infections, and improved outcomes with a cost-efficient clinical approach. Such a vision established success results that positively impacted the quality of life for more than 1000 in-patients. Having one of the highest discharges rate among the long-term care and rehabilitation facilities of 85% in the UAE, and a 72% weaning rate for mechanically ventilated patients proving their straightforward protocol for achieving their mission to enhance the quality of life of patients and their families. Hence, achieving a Patient Satisfaction result by Press-Ganey of 91% which is one of the highest scores in the region.

With tireless efforts, the clinical and management team for CMRC Saudi Arabia will follow the same clinical procedures and protocols successfully implemented in facilities in the UAE. Similarly, benefiting from the center's international partnership with the Spaulding Rehabilitation Network, the official teaching partner of the Harvard Medical School Department of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation. In addition, Cambridge Medical and Rehabilitation Center will also bring its world-class accreditations from Joint Commission International as well as CARF and Planetree.

CMRC Saudi Arabia is staffed by multiple clinical experts, including rehabilitation consultants, ICU intensivists, internal medicine consultants, pediatricians, GPs, psychologists, and rehabilitation therapists, all to help in meeting the requirements and providing rehabilitation and specialized care services to the patients across the Eastern Region of Saudi Arabia. As a market leader, CMRC has taken the full precautions and prevention measures elaborated by the WHO and CDC; to maintain the lowest infection rates almost to 0% and ensure their patients are safe and secure, especially against the late world's pandemic, COVID-19. CMRC leaders ensure that patients' safety and comfort come first. To achieve our goal of 'progress made personal', this requires hand in hand precise action to maintain our patient's health safety and not to be diverted from their therapeutic goals for which they are admitted to achieve.

CMRC's Group Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Howard S. Podolsky, commented: "We expand into countries where there is a notable demand for post-acute care and rehabilitation services. Our new facility in Saudi Arabia brings our world-class medical treatment, care, and rehabilitation therapies to patients in the Kingdom that are affected by non-communicable diseases, congenital disabilities, and life-threatening injuries, through a truly patient-centric approach. We look forward to helping patients in the Kingdom to improve their quality of life and using our international expertise and specialized workforce to support the Government of Saudi Arabia's focus on healthcare development, as part of Saudi Vision 2030."

Such accomplishments set CMRC Saudi Arabia in a remarkable position among the healthcare sector in the Eastern Region of the Kingdom, which grants the opportunity for CMRC to fill the void of rehabilitation care in the Eastern Province. Finally, with dedication for improving patients' quality of life, more services to help in the practices of re-integrating patients into their communities, spreading hope among their families by catering tailored special services according to individual needs.

Cision More

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cmrc-saudi-arabia-a-state-of-the-art-rehabilitative-hospital-in-the-eastern-province-of-kingdom-of-saudi-arabia-is-fully-operational-301083129.html

SOURCE CMRC Saudi Arabia