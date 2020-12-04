CMS Accepts VillageMD in its New Direct Contracting Program

VillageMD Aligns with CMS' Initiative to Deliver Better Healthcare Services to Patients

CHICAGO and WASHINGTON, Dec. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VillageMD announced today, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, it will participate in the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) new Direct Contracting program. The CMS Primary Care Initiative selects VillageMD with its proven track record of delivering clinical results with specific focus on caring for patients with chronic conditions. VillageMD's risk-based model reduces the total cost of care and is committed to better and more efficient healthcare. VillageMD will provide its patient-centered, data driven primary care model to an increasing number of Medicare beneficiaries through this unique opportunity.

VillageMD logo (PRNewsfoto/VillageMD)
VillageMD logo (PRNewsfoto/VillageMD)

This new Direct Contracting program is aimed at reducing expenditures and preserving or enhancing quality of care for Medicare beneficiaries with a focus on those with complex, chronic conditions. The program will increase beneficiary access to innovative, affordable care while maintaining all the original Medicare benefits. The increased emphasis will also be on empowering choice of health care providers while encouraging long term care relationships. This is yet another opportunity for CMS to meet the needs of the growing Medicare population through another alternative payment model.

The program aligns with VillageMD's commitment to offering comprehensive, high touch clinical care. VillageMD's clinical model meets patients where they are and delivers care through experienced multi-disciplinary teams in clinics, through telehealth, remote patient monitoring tools and at home through Village Medical at Home.

"This is a revolutionary program to bring innovative and high-quality primary care services to more Medicare beneficiaries. As a leader in primary care offerings, we firmly believe CMS' program is the right decision for the American people who need these enhanced healthcare services," said Erin Page, president of value-based care at VillageMD. "Our clinically superior results make us well positioned to take on the full risk model. Patients will have access to additional services through VillageMD's experienced team of primary care providers, including physicians, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and home health providers."

"For years, policymakers have talked about building an American healthcare system that focuses on primary care, pays for value, and places the patient at the center. These new models represent the biggest step ever taken toward that vision," said HHS Secretary Alex Azar.

This is the third CMS Primary Care initiative that VillageMD will participate in with documented clinical success in the MSSSP and NextGen models across multiple regions. VillageMD will make this program accessible in several states, including Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, New Hampshire and Texas.

About VillageMD
VillageMD, through its subsidiary Village Medical, is a leading, national provider of value-based primary care services. The VillageMD care model is anchored by the patient-provider relationship and delivers exceptional clinical outcomes via a proactive, high-touch, continuous, and coordinated approach to care delivery. Longitudinal care plans serve as the foundation for the patient care team relationship, with specialized support services available to address the unique needs of all patients.

VillageMD partners with physicians to provide the tools, technology, operations, staffing support and industry relationships to deliver high-quality clinical care and better patient outcomes, while reducing the total cost of care. The Village Medical brand provides primary care for patients at traditional free-standing clinics, Village Medical at Walgreens clinics, at home and via virtual visits. VillageMD and Village Medical have grown to include more than 2,800 physicians across nine markets, are responsible for approximately 600,000 lives and manage $4 billion in total medical spend in value-based contracts. To learn more, please visit www.villageMD.com.

The statements contained in this document are solely those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of CMS. The authors assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the information contained in this document.

