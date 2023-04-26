CMS approves $2.1 billion operating budget

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg School Board approved its $2.1 billion operating budget Tuesday night.

The proposed budget is asking $597 million from the county, which is an increase of $39 million, or 7% over last year.

ALSO READ: CMS’ proposed budget focuses on salary, benefit increases

The money includes an expected 5.5% state raise for teachers and an additional bump in salary supplements.

“Our proposed budget is focused on building district capacity, which will benefit all of our students,” said Interim Superintendent Crystal Hill in a news release. “Increased money for our employees, especially for teachers, will help us fill teacher vacancies and hard-to-staff positions – which will directly benefit our students.”

County commissioners will get the budget on May 11 and vote on it on June 6.

A public hearing is scheduled for May 24.

VIDEO: CMS School Board narrows search for new superintendent