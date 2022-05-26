CMS asks for $40M extra for budget; county leaders say it’s unlikely

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is asking for $40 million extra for their budget but county leaders said that is not likely.

This is the second year in a row that CMS and Mecklenburg County can’t agree on a budget.

Last year, money was held aside until the school district met certain demands. This year, the proposed budget doesn’t include half of the extra funding that was requested.

The school district asked Mecklenburg County commissioners for an extra $40 million this year. The money would be used in part for 10% raises for teachers and a pay increase for teacher assistants.

The proposed county budget provides about half of what CMS is asking for. The county manager said the CMS budget is going up by 3.6%. Those funds come from the general fund, which is only going up 2.4%.

If county commissioners want to provide additional funding for anything in the budget, the chairman has said they have to find the same amount of money to take away from other things being funded.

At Wednesday night’s public hearing, several parents, teachers and even some students asked for more school funds.

“I can’t tell you how many times we have recommended someone for hire and the desired candidate went through the HR process and then when presented with their wage or offer, $15 an hour, $16, $17, or a low annual salary, they simply cannot make ends meet,” said Kevin Poirier, West Charlotte assistant principal.

“I’m a kindergartener. I am here to ask you, can you give the schools enough money to give my teachers a raise?” a student asked.

At this point, it appears unlikely. Commissioners Laura Meier and Susan Rodriguez-McDowell are the only people on the board pushing for more funds.

