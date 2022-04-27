CMS board approves $2.1 billion budget raising teacher pay, providing social-emotional help

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ students will receive more help with social-emotional needs, and teachers will be the highest paid in the state under the 2022-2023 operating budget the Board of Education approved 8-0 Tuesday night.

Board member Rhonda Cheek was not present.

The $2.1 billion budget now goes to the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners for final approval. According to the budget process calendar, CMS’ 2022-23 budget request is scheduled to be presented to county commissioners on May 10.

“For too long, governing bodies have argued about budgets as if they are only numbers on a page, but a thoughtful budget is more than that,” school board chair Elyse Dashew said. “Each number in the budget represents our assessment of the needs of our students and how best to meet those needs.”

The CMS operating budget request includes $578.4 million from Mecklenburg County, an increase of a little more than $40.4 million over the current year after officials trimmed about $1 million from the original request. The county appropriation will move teacher salaries to the highest in the state, provide raises and maintain facilities, among other items, according to the district’s budget presentation. It will also provide funding to open and staff new elementary and high schools.

In addition, the budget includes $332 million in temporary COVID-related money from the federal government.

“It is our responsibility to ensure the children of Mecklenburg County have access to a sound basic education,” Dashew said. “This is only possible with adequate funding, strategically aligned and thoughtfully deployed.”

Pay raises for teachers, staff

The 2022-23 budget invests $66.8 million in current employees, which includes $32.3 million to provide a 2.7% average increase for teachers, instructional support staff and assistant principals as well as a 2.5% increase for principals and non-certified staff. The budget also earmarks $6 million to raise minimum pay from $15 to $16.50 an hour for teacher assistants.

CMS is actively recruiting more school psychologists and “realigning funding” for 10 social workers, three counselors, five behavior interventionist counselors and two psychologists, according to the budget. District leaders said the goal is to reduce student-to-counselor, social worker and psychologist ratios, which stand above national recommendations.

“The budget recommendation I feel comfortable with,”said Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh. “We have to have the student engaged and in the seat with a quality teacher that’s going to coach him up. It’s not going to happen by wishing and hoping. It’s hard work and I think we have teachers and principals who will do that. Everything is more costly.”

Referring to the budget, Hattabaugh said it would put the “gas in the tank.”

Investing in students

The CMS board has spent the previous two years developing a student outcomes focused plan tailored to ensure board decisions are focused on students. The 2022-2023 budget aligns the district’s resources with the board’s priorities that include a significant investment in academically struggling students, according to the budget presentation.

Part of that investment includes hiring about 67 additional employees and “doing a better job of providing equity of opportunity for all students, particularly for Black and Hispanic students,” according to the budget presentation.

Eliminating multiple central office positions is also key to helping the district fund new initiatives, said Sheila Shirley, the district’s chief financial officer. Those positions include two senior administrative secretaries, an associate superintendent and a community engagement coordinator. Akeshia Craven-Howell, the associate superintendent in charge of student assignment, left the district.