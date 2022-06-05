CMS board chair: County’s offer to school board ‘jeopardizes important strategic initiatives’

Editor’s note: The Charlotte Observer asked three county commissioners and County Manager Dena Diorio to submit an op-ed expressing an opposing viewpoint. All asked declined.

In budget season, I often find myself holding my breath.

Students have a constitutional right to a sound, basic education, which requires resources. School funding in North Carolina is uniquely oblique, with divided responsibilities. School boards are assigned the duty of building and allocating the budget. The state and the counties are responsible for funding. The state usually determines school funding levels after the academic year has begun. It takes guesstimating, adaptability and collaboration with funding partners to put all the pieces together.

This is what we do to deliver students their rightful education.

In CMS, funding supports the schooling of 140,000 students plus 24,000 charter students. Most of this budget, 83%, is people (salary/benefits for 18,000 employees). Of the “people” part of the budget, 88% is for people in the schools. The remaining 12% keep the district running — think bus drivers, curriculum and professional development specialists, HVAC technicians, plumbers, IT, payroll, HR, legal — most of whom work for less pay than counterparts in other industries. CMS also maintains 23 million square feet of educational real estate, equivalent to 16 Bank of America towers.

This year, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education requested from Mecklenburg County a funding increase of $41 million.

Our required expenses — the “bills we have to pay” — have gone up by $21 million. The rest is for new expenses to keep students safe, raise teacher assistant minimum wage to $16.50 per hour and boost a teacher pay supplement. Those last two requests are needed to address teacher and T.A. vacancies that directly impact educational outcomes. We also asked for preventive maintenance funding, a long-term, cost-saving measure.

The county’s initial offer in response to our request was a smaller increase of $20 million, not quite enough to cover rising core costs. This jeopardizes important strategic initiatives that are key to getting students on track for success as they recover from the impact of the pandemic.

The money is there. The county says its general fund balance (“rainy day fund” in layman’s terms) is projected to grow this year by $31 million. It forecasts an astounding $666 million in unassigned fund balance — $246 million above what county policy calls for. Meanwhile, the state is sitting on a whopping $6.5 billion budget surplus, but that’s an editorial for another day.

All this while students arrive at school needing intensive support in academics, social-emotional health and safety. The coming school year will be critical in terms of our students’ pandemic rebound.

There is a $21 million gap between what our schools desperately need and what the county has so far proposed. Despite past disagreements between the Board of Education and the Board of County Commissioners, I believe we all want what is best for the students.

Constituents want this too. In the county budget survey, 72% of respondents identify CMS as underfunded. At the budget hearing, the public resoundingly spoke in support of full funding for CMS.

I am optimistic the Board of County Commissioners and the Board of Education can find a way to bridge the gap. Student outcomes will directly benefit. And at this time of historic challenge, we’ll all be able to breathe a little easier.

Elyse Dashew is the chair of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Board of Education.