CMS Board is hold emergency meeting Monday regarding ‘former superintendent’s personnel file’

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education is set to hold an emergency meeting Monday regarding “former Superintendent Earnest Winston’s personnel file.”

On April 19, the board voted, 7-2, to terminate Winston’s contract. They said their decision came following what they call “serious mishaps” during his time as superintendent.

The board named Hugh Hattabaugh as the interim superintendent of CMS.

The emergency meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

