CMS employee accused of inappropriately touching student, police say

A 25-year-old Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools employee has been charged after being accused of inappropriately touching a student, police stated in a news release Wednesday.

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department school resource officer at Wilson STEM Academy notified detectives Tuesday afternoon about the incident that was reported by the victim.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Crimes Against Children Unit took over the investigation.

The employee, David Lucas, of Charlotte, was arrested the next day and charged with indecent liberties with a child, taking indecent liberties with a student by a school administrator, and first-degree kidnapping.

CMS sent Channel 9 the following statement: “The employee in question has been suspended with pay, pending investigation. It is our understanding that CMPD Crimes Against Children unit is conducting a separate investigation.”

