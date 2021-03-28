CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

GuruFocus.com
·4 min read

- By GF Value

The stock of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $60.93 per share and the market cap of $17.6 billion, CMS Energy stock shows every sign of being fairly valued. GF Value for CMS Energy is shown in the chart below.


CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

Because CMS Energy is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which is estimated to grow 1.68% annually over the next three to five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. CMS Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.01, which ranks in the bottom 10% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks CMS Energy's financial strength as 3 out of 10, suggesting poor balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of CMS Energy over the past years:

CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

It poses less risk to invest in profitable companies, especially those that have demonstrated consistent profitability over the long term. A company with high profit margins is also typically a safer investment than one with low profit margins. CMS Energy has been profitable 10 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $6.7 billion and earnings of $2.64 a share. Its operating margin is 20.39%, which ranks better than 68% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. Overall, GuruFocus ranks the profitability of CMS Energy at 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CMS Energy over the past years:

CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of CMS Energy is -0.2%, which ranks worse than 69% of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 3.5%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated.

Another way to look at the profitability of a company is to compare its return on invested capital and the weighted cost of capital. Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. We want to have the return on invested capital higher than the weighted cost of capital. For the past 12 months, CMS Energy's return on invested capital is 4.21, and its cost of capital is 2.86. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CMS Energy is shown below:

CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued
CMS Energy Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

In short, CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS, 30-year Financials) stock is estimated to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in the industry of Utilities - Regulated. To learn more about CMS Energy stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar coup: Generals celebrated amid global fury over massacre

    As 100 died and the US condemned their "reign of terror", the coup leaders held an Armed Forces Day celebration.

  • 2 teen girls, 13 and 15, have been charged with carjacking and killing an Uber Eats driver in DC

    The victim's family said 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar had been making an Uber Eats delivery when the deadly attack occurred.

  • Trump congratulates Georgia on restrictive new voting law Biden called an ‘atrocity’

    The president called the legislation an ‘atrocity’ and ‘sick’

  • A rainy forecast is threatening NASCAR’s dirt race weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway

    What is the weather like near Bristol Motor Speedway? Could rain delay NASCAR’s dirt races at Bristol? Here’s the latest.

  • How Tina Turner Paved the Way for Beyoncé

    HBOAfter six decades in entertainment, Tina Turner has had more than enough of the spotlight. The raspy-voiced singer has achieved her goal of becoming a rock & roll superstar that could sell out stadiums and arenas around the world, but she just couldn’t seem to get past mainstream media and the general public’s desire to constantly dwell on her past.Turner, 81, herself is still trying to shed the remnants of that trauma she’s experienced her entire life. Her HBO documentary, Tina, premiering on March 27, is the veteran entertainer’s official encore for her beloved fans as she closes the curtain to show business for good.Directed by Academy Award-winning filmmakers T.J. Martin and Daniel Lindsay, Tina’s approximate two-hour run time, told in five acts, chronicles her journey from Chitlin’ Circuit R&B chanteuse who experienced horrific physical and emotional abuse from her first husband and collaborator, Ike Turner, into a Grammy-winning, Guinness World Record-holder for her electrifying concert tours.The music doc explores the chart-topping contralto behind singles like “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Better Be Good to Me,” “We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome),” “Typical Male,” “The Best,” and “I Don’t Wanna Fight” defying an overtly racist, sexist and ageist music business in the 1980s to achieve MTV-era commercial success.“She gave us her honesty and vulnerability to reveal that kind of stuff to us,” Lindsay says. “Tina has a much more complicated, very different relationship with her own narrative than we as the public do. The public saw her as a survivor and symbol of strength and resilience, but just talking about that time in her life could bring up dreams where it feels as real to her as if it’s happening for the first time.” What Makes Aretha Franklin a Genius? Let Suzan-Lori Parks ExplainLindsay and Martin didn’t want to make Tina a sensational exposé. The Emmy-winning documentary filmmakers decided instead to tell a complex story that jump-cuts and crawls between candid interviews with Turner from her lavish Swiss estate, headlining tear sheets, interview sound bites, dissolving flashback sequences, and never-before-seen live performances that capture the Nutbush, Tennessee-born Anna Mae Bullock’s electrifying stage persona and dedication to her craft.Home movies further reveal Turner’s life off-stage as a mother of four sons and practicing Buddhist as she battled severe depression, attempted suicide, confronted abandonment issues, felt creatively stifled by Ike’s complacent, drug-induced musical direction, and ongoing bouts of PTSD.“We wanted to create an experience for people,” Martin, also Tina’s co-editor, offers. “It affects the notion of not being afraid to lean into the film for some truths and hardships people face. By not being truthful and honest with stories, you’re doing a disservice to the subject and the audience.”So Lindsay and Martin sifted through photographer Bob Gruen’s “hundreds of hours of footage and over 4,000 to 5,000 images” to build the story around Turner’s eye-opening People magazine cover story by journalist Carl Arrington published in December 1981. Tina features Oprah Winfrey, Turner’s former manager Roger Davies, music journalist Kurt Loder, actress Angela Bassett, playwright Katori Hall, songwriter Terry Britten, touring personnel, and Turner’s current husband, music executive Erwin Bach.When Lindsay and Martin first met Turner in 2019, they flew to her Zurich estate for the first of numerous trips. The I, Tina author was writing her second memoir, That’s My Life, and a self-help book, Happiness Becomes You: A Guide To Changing Your Life for Good, set to publish the following year. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee also had a Broadway production, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.Turner, currently a Rock Hall nominee as a solo artist, wondered what the Lost Cup and Undefeated directors could possibly make a feature-length documentary about since her 1993 biopic starring Bassett, What’s Love Got to Do With It, was already a blockbuster success.Lindsay and Martin emphasized to Turner that they wanted Tina to give more visual nuance to what fans already knew of her personal life. The pair also wanted to introduce younger generations to her electrifying stage presence that was light years ahead of Beyoncé.“Our process is always to approach things from a place of genuine curiosity and empathy,” Lindsay maintains. “We were very upfront with her about what we’re really interested in.”“Once we started thinking about the story and compartmentalizing it, the visual grammar of the film started to make more sense to us. Once we dove in a bit more and learned about the epic circumstances of her ongoing narrative, we knew we could make a real film,” Martin adds.Production on Tina was a full-circle moment for Martin, who was born biracial in Seattle. He would tag along with his mother, a Black lead singer of a punk band, as a young kid in the early ‘80s. His mom, coincidentally named Tina, went onstage in leather skirts, makeup and spiky hair similar to the Private Dancer and Break Every Rule recording artist.“Men would hit on her and say, ‘Hey, Tina Turner!’” Martin remembers. “It was powerful because Tina Turner was the only woman of color they could associate with being a rock artist, and I was wondering who Tina Turner was.”The coronavirus pandemic disrupted Tina’s production schedule, but Lindsay and Martin continued working on the film from their homes. The surge of protests and marches against police brutality against unarmed Black and brown people sparked renewed interest in their unflinching 2017 documentary on the post-Rodney King riots, LA 92.Lindsay and Martin were doing additional press interviews for LA 92 while Tina was in post-production. “It’s always a trip when the world is in real time facing itself in the mirror,” Martin explains. “We were inherently pulled in two directions because half of the reason we make films is to create a space for the world to look at itself, hopefully in an honest manner.” HBO Tina made its world premiere at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this month. It’s the first time in the filmmakers’ careers they haven’t been able to catch the audience’s reactions on opening night. “That’s the thing you look for most,” Martin confirms. “It opens your eyes to understand your film better when you see it through the eyes of other people, and we just did not get that opportunity. This is all still a shock and surprise to us.”Tina doesn’t go into the music legend’s most recent battles with a stroke, kidney failure, intestinal cancer, and her son Craig committing suicide. It does highlight her love story and marriage to Bach.Lindsay and Martin hope Tina vividly illustrates how incredible of a showwoman Turner is and how her trials and tribulations can fuel people to make change in their lives where necessary.“We need survivors to come forward and tell their story so that other people that are living those circumstances can know they’re not alone,” Lindsay says. “I hope people watch this film and get an appreciation for how incredible Tina Turner is as a performer. She’s one in a million.”“The decision to survive is an ongoing process, and it’s made everyday,” Martin concludes. “It’s its own journey. As we continue to celebrate individuals who have experienced some really traumatic events in their lives, the courage they have taken to make themselves vulnerable to tell their story is for us to remind ourselves to remember the person at the center. It’s not just something you get over.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Trump backs Georgia voting law branded ‘un-American’ as Ted Cruz rebuked over border stunt

    Follow the latest updates

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • Asian man speaks out after he’s brutally attacked while waiting for bus in San Francisco

    Surveillance footage shows Rong Xin Liao, 84, getting kicked by a stranger

  • 2 dead and 8 injured in Virginia Beach oceanfront shootings, police say

    Two people are dead and at least eight people were injured in shootings along Virginia Beach's oceanfront, officials said early Saturday.

  • House Democrats introduce ‘DeJoy Act’ in mocking attempt to protect USPS from service cuts

    A group of lawmakers propose ‘Delivering Envelopes Judiciously On-time Year-round Act’ after mail chief unveils service rollbacks

  • Black voters showed they matter in Georgia. Here's how activists are trying to keep it that way

    After capturing national attention in Georgia elections, Black political activists are keeping up the work in local races and community organizing.

  • EU's Breton hopes vaccine push can boost Europe's summer tourist season

    European Internal Market Commissioner Thierry Breton said on Sunday that he hoped Europe will have a summer tourist season this year, supported by a ramp-up in its COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Breton, who heads the European Union's executive's vaccine task force, reiterated on RTL radio and TV channel LCI that the European Union should deliver 420 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by mid-July, enough to allow the bloc to reach collective immunity. "We have to shift to the next gear," he said of the EU's vaccination campaign.

  • Who is Derek Chauvin, the officer charged with murdering George Floyd?

    He was on the Minneapolis police force for nearly 20 years and had previously documented incidents of using force with arrestees

  • U.S. envoy to Afghanistan heads to Turkey and region to push talks to end conflict

    The U.S. special envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has departed for Turkey and the region, the U.S. State Department said on Saturday, in a push to encourage Afghan parties to accelerate negotiations to end conflict in the country. President Joe Biden is deciding whether to meet a May 1 deadline for the withdrawal of the last 3,500 American troops in Afghanistan that was set in a February 2020 accord struck with the Taliban under former President Donald Trump. Biden's administration has sought to build international pressure on the Taliban and U.S.-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's government to reach a peace agreement and a ceasefire before the deadline.

  • Biden: Georgia voting restriction law is 'atrocity'

    The president criticises new voting restrictions, saying they resemble past racist laws of the South.

  • A 12-year-old was abducted off a Miami street, sexually assaulted and shot, cops say

    An alert from Miami-Dade police asks for help finding or identifying the man they say inflicted an armed sexual assault on a 12-year-old boy before shooting him and sending him to the hospital in critical condition during Saturday’s first hours.

  • Biden Official Asked GOP Senators to Delete Photos of Border Facilities, Senator Says

    Senator Mike Braun (R., Ind.) on Saturday said a Biden official asked a group of Republican senators who visited the southern border to delete photos they had taken of the overcrowded conditions at a migrant processing and holding center they toured one day earlier in Donna, Texas. “There was one of Biden’s representatives. I felt sorry for the lady because she actually talked to me about deleting a picture, but by the time she got to me, all those other pictures were taken, and that shows you the hypocrisy,” Braun told the Washington Examiner. “None of us would have gone down there if we were going to be muzzled,” Braun said, adding that Border Patrol instructed them not to take photos, though “they were telling us that because they had to.” Braun visited the facility, which is at 700 percent capacity, with a group of 18 other Republican lawmakers. Photos reveal children sleeping on the ground on mats and migrants crowded into enclosed pods. The Indiana Republican told the paper that the group ran into so-called “coyotes,” who guide migrants across the border for money, during a stop at the edge of the Rio Grande with border agents. “All of a sudden to hear from the other side of the river taunting from the smugglers and coyotes, most of it in Spanish, telling the border guards that whatever you do, we’re coming,” Braun said. “That kind of hit home in such an anecdotal way because it is one story that kind of is a metaphor for what’s happening all up and down the border. After the visit, Braun wrote a letter to the president urging him to visit the border himself. “The crisis surrounding this surge makes it a moral imperative for you to see firsthand what is happening—and not the sanitized version of the border tour taken by some of my congressional colleagues,” Braun wrote. “Having personally gone this week, I can testify to this being an inhumane, unsustainable and dangerous situation. The lawmakers’ visit comes amid a worsening crisis at the border as officials struggle to keep up with an influx of migrants — especially unaccompanied minors — at the border. As of Thursday, there were more than 18,000 unaccompanied minors in Border Protection and Health and Human Services custody. The increase has caused delays at processing centers that are required, by law, to transfer children to HHS shelters in under 72 hours.

  • 'I can't believe this is happening': Travelers recount tales of getting stuck in Mexico after positive COVID tests

    A CDC order that went into effect requiring a negative COVID test before flying to the U.S. has temporarily stranded some travelers in Mexico.

  • Graham blasts Biden for response to Georgia election law: He ‘played the race card’

    "You know what's sick is that the president of the United States played the race card continuously in such a hypocritical way,” he said.

  • 2 tugboats speed to Egypt's Suez Canal as shippers avoid it

    Two additional tugboats sped Sunday to Egypt's Suez Canal to aid efforts to free a skyscraper-sized container ship wedged for days across the crucial waterway, even as major shippers increasingly divert their boats out of fear the vessel may take even longer to free. In the time since, authorities have been unable to remove the vessel and traffic through the canal — valued at over $9 billion a day — has been halted, further disrupting a global shipping network already strained by the coronavirus pandemic. The Dutch-flagged Alp Guard and the Italian-flagged Carlo Magno, called in to help tugboats already there, reached the Red Sea near the city of Suez early Sunday, satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed.