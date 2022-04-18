As CMS looks to sever ties with Earnest Winston, here’s a timeline of recent superintendents

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Superintendent Earnest Winston on Monday was told “separation was the best path forward,” a source close to the negotiations told the Charlotte Observer.

The CMS Board of Education also scheduled an emergency meeting at 12:30 p.m. at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Government Center during which it will consider firing Winston, the source told the Observer.

Here is the list of CMS superintendents since the court case Swann vs. the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education triggered desegregation efforts. A. Craig Phillips was the superintendent at the time. He resigned June 30, 1967.

1967: William Self named superintendent. Self resigned in 1972.

1973: Roland Jones named superintendent. The Board of Education dismissed him three years later.

1977: Jay Robinson was named superintendent. In 1986, Robinson left CMS when he was appointed to serve as the vice president of the state university system.

1987: Peter Relic was named superintendent.

1991: John Murphy was named superintendent. Murphy is known for launching a new magnet school program designed to match students’ interests and learning styles with particular themes.

1996: Eric Smith was named superintendent. Smith in 1999 proposed a new student assignment plan to send students to schools closer to home and provide families with choice, according to the district. In May 2002, Smith announced he accepted an offer to become superintendent of Anne Arundel County Public Schools in Maryland.

2002: James L. Pughsley was given a two-year contract to serve as superintendent. Pughsley was the district’s first Black superintendent. He announced his retirement in April 2005.

May 2005: The Board of Education hired Frances Haithcock as interim superintendent for one year.

July 2006: Peter Gorman became CMS superintendent. Gorman resigned in June 2011 to accept a job in private industry.

2011: Hugh Hattabaugh, the district’s chief operating officer at the time, was named the interim superintendent for a year.

Story continues

May 2012: Heath E. Morrison was tapped to be superintendent. He resigned in November 2014. Deputy Superintendent Ann Clark was named superintendent while the Board of Education began its search.

December 2016: Clayton M. Wilcox was named the new superintendent. Clark retired at the end of June 2017. Wilcox was sworn in on July 3, 2017.

August 2019: Wilcox resigned under pressure and the board unanimously approved a separation agreement.

August 2019: The Board of Education named Winston as the new superintendent.

In vote of confidence, CMS extends contract and gives raise to superintendent Winston

Amid school gun crisis, CMS delayed spending millions set aside for safety

‘Sledgehammer to her future.’ Experts blast CMS response in sexual assault case