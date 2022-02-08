CMS school teacher arrested at home on child porn charges, official says

A middle school teacher was arrested at his home Tuesday morning on child pornography charges, a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools official confirmed to the Observer.

Superintendent Earnest Winston suspended the teacher with pay immediately, the official said. The district did not identify the teacher nor the school.

However, Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records show 47-year-old Adrian Wayne Taylor of Matthews was arrested Tuesday on three felony charges of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Under state law, the charge includes distributing or showing “material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.”

The Community House Middle School website lists “Adrian Taylor” as a faculty member, and the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction shows just one teacher named Adrian Wayne Taylor currently licensed to teach in middle and high school.

Community House principal Brian Slattery, in a message to families Tuesday, said one of the school’s teachers faces criminal charges. He did not identify the teacher nor the charges.

“I take these matters very seriously and will be working with law enforcement to address them in a manner that ensures the well-being of all students and is in accordance with district policies,” Slattery said in his message.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.