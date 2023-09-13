CMS staff hurt, students arrested during fight at Charlotte Mecklenburg Academy

An investigation is underway after a fight broke out on the campus of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy on Wednesday, leading to two arrests, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

Principal Michael Turner told families in an email the fight involved several students, required law enforcement intervention and that several members of the staff received minor injuries while attempting to “diffuse the situation.”

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Academy is a K-12 school on Millhaven Lane. It’s in a neighborhood between Statesville Road and Interstate 77 North.

“This aggressive and violent behavior is disruptive to learning and a violation of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Code of Student Conduct,” Turner wrote. “All students involved will be disciplined accordingly.”

Turner asked parents to talk to their children about appropriate behavior at schools and remind them about the consequences of their actions.

It’s the second fight in less than a week at a district school that involved a police presence and investigation.

CMS and police investigated a fight that broke out last Thursday at Palisades High School involving several students, according to the district. Palisades High Principal Erik Olejarczyk, in a note to families, said law enforcement was involved and, out of an abundance of caution, there was increased presence of law enforcement on the campus the following day.

In the Palisades High fight, one female student was injured and no weapons were found, according to a CMPD police report.