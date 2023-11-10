CMS student arrested for allegedly bringing drugs, guns to school

A North Mecklenburg High School student was arrested for allegedly bringing guns and drugs onto campus.

According to Huntersville police, school officials called police because Miguel Penaloza Guzman, 18, was selling THC vape pens at the school on Thursday.

Police say a K-9 sniffed out 100 vape pens, and police found two guns with extended magazines in Guzman’s car.

He was arrested on weapons and drug charges.

