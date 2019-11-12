Our Take On CN¥2.3m's (HKG:1277) CEO Salary

Jianhua Gu has been the CEO of Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited (HKG:1277) since 2013. This analysis aims first to contrast CEO compensation with other companies that have similar market capitalization. After that, we will consider the growth in the business. And finally we will reflect on how common stockholders have fared in the last few years, as a secondary measure of performance. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Jianhua Gu's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

According to our data, Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited has a market capitalization of HK$3.3b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth CN¥1.2m over the year to December 2018. While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at CN¥780k. We examined companies with market caps from CN¥1.4b to CN¥5.6b, and discovered that the median CEO total compensation of that group was CN¥2.3m.

Most shareholders would consider it a positive that Jianhua Gu takes less total compensation than the CEOs of most similar size companies, leaving more for shareholders. While this is a good thing, you'll need to understand the business better before you can form an opinion.

You can see a visual representation of the CEO compensation at Kinetic Mines and Energy, below.

Is Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited Growing?

Over the last three years Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited has grown its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 62% per year (using a line of best fit). In the last year, its revenue is up 19%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. This sort of respectable year-on-year revenue growth is often seen at a healthy, growing business. We don't have analyst forecasts, but shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited for providing a total return of 108% over three years. As a result, some may believe the CEO should be paid more than is normal for companies of similar size.

In Summary...

It looks like Kinetic Mines and Energy Limited pays its CEO less than similar sized companies.

Since the business is growing, many would argue this suggests the pay is modest. The strong history of shareholder returns might even have some thinking that Jianhua Gu deserves a raise! It's not often we see shareholders do so well, and yet the CEO is paid modestly. It would be even more positive if company insiders are buying shares. So you may want to check if insiders are buying Kinetic Mines and Energy shares with their own money (free access).

