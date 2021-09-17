CN Rail Targets Cost Cuts, Buybacks to Fend Off Hohn’s TCI

Derek Decloet and Thomas Black
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian National Railway Co. said it plans to cut spending, streamline management and buy back C$5 billion (about $4 billion) of stock next year as its tries to ward off a shareholder revolt started by TCI Fund Management Ltd.

The measures will allow the railway to increase operating earnings and profit per share by 20% next year, Canadian National said in a statement Friday. It’s looking to improve its operating ratio, an industry measure of efficiency in which a lower number is better, to 57% next year. It was 61.6% in the second quarter.

Canadian National will lead an industry shift to become more customer-oriented just as it pioneered an efficiency strategy that most peers have since adopted, Chief Executive Officer Jean-Jacques Ruest said on a conference call with analysts.

The Montreal-based railroad is facing a proxy fight from Chris Hohn’s TCI, which owns more than 5% of the company and is unhappy about its performance and its decision to pursue a $30 billion takeover of Kansas City Southern. The deal collapsed after U.S. regulators rejected a key provision that would have allowed Kansas City Southern shareholders to get paid before the merger goes through full regulatory review.

“We fully appreciate that our bid for KCS may not have been in CP’s interest, but it has absolutely served CN’s interest despite the disappointing outcome,” Ruest said Friday.

TCI filed documents Thursday to call a shareholder meeting and is trying to replace Ruest and four members of the board.

Canadian National’s shares rose 2% to C$149.74 at 9:46 a.m. in Toronto. The stock had climbed 4.9% this year through Thursday while the S&P/TSX Composite Index advanced 18%.

(Updates with CEO’s comment in third paragraph)

