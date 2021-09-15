CP Rail Wins Takeover War for K.C. Southern, Thwarting Larger CN

(Bloomberg) -- Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. won a months-long takeover battle for Kansas City Southern after Canadian National Railway Co. declined to increase its offer, claiming a prize that would create the first railroad spanning the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

Kansas City Southern terminated its $30 billion agreement with Canadian National and agreed to Canadian Pacific’s $27 billion merger proposal, according to a statement Wednesday.

With the combination, Canadian Pacific would become the first railroad to operate in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, where Kansas City Southern gets about half its revenue. The Canadian carrier will enlarge its network by 50% to 20,000 miles of track from Vancouver to Veracruz, Mexico.

“Our path to this historic agreement only reinforces our conviction in this once-in-a-lifetime partnership,” Canadian Pacific Chief Executive Officer Keith Creel said in the statement. He is slated to have the same post at the merged carrier. The combination still needs approval from shareholders, Mexican regulators and the U.S. Surface Transportation Board.

The Canadian National pact had begun to unravel last month when U.S. regulators rejected a key provision of the agreement. Kansas City Southern responded to the ruling on Sept. 12 by saying Canadian Pacific’s proposal was superior and giving its larger rival five business days to respond.

Canadian Pacific had reached a $25 billion deal for Kansas City Southern in March only to have it snatched away by Canadian National a couple of months later. Canadian Pacific sweetened its offer to $27 billion in August but was rejected.

That proposal became the heavy favorite, however, after the STB rejected Canadian National’s proposal for a voting trust to buy out Kansas City Southern’s shareholders while full approval was pending. The U.S. carrier has said it wouldn’t entertain any deal that lacked such a mechanism, which the board had already approved for Canadian Pacific.

Kansas City Southern is paying Canadian National a breakup fee of $700 million for ending their agreement and will pay the Canadian carrier an additional $700 million that it had paid Kansas City Southern for killing the spring Canadian Pacific deal.

