CN railroad names new CEO, resolves dispute with investor

FILE - A Canadian National rail worker stands on an idle locomotive as protesters opposed to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion block rail lines, in Burnaby, British Columbia on Nov. 27, 2020. Canadian National railroad on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, named a new CEO and also reached an agreement with the investment fund that has been pushing it to focus more on cutting costs and streamlining its operations. The Montreal-based railroad said Tracy Robinson will take over the top job. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
JOSH FUNK
·1 min read

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Canadian National railroad on Tuesday named a new CEO and also reached an agreement with the investment fund that has been pushing it to focus more on cutting costs and streamlining its operations.

The Montreal-based railroad said Tracy Robinson will take over the top job. She will replace retiring CEO JJ Ruest, who announced he would step down after CN failed to acquire Kansas City Southern railroad last year.

Robinson is currently an executive at pipeline firm TC Energy but previously spent 27 years working at rival Canadian Pacific railroad.

“This is a transformational period at CN, and I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunities ahead," Robinson said in a statement.

London-based investment firm TCI Fund Management, meanwhile, agreed to drop its demand for a special shareholder meeting. The move came after the railroad agreed to work with the firm, which owns 5% of CN’s stock, to appoint two new independent directors with railroad experience to CN's board. TCI had nominated four new directors.

Last fall, Canadian National lost out in the bidding for Kansas City Southern after regulators rejected part of CN’s acquisition plan. Instead, Kansas City Southern went with a rival $31 billion buyout offer from Canadian Pacific even though that offer was lower than CN’s $33.6 billion offer.

Canadian National is one of the largest railroads in North America and it operates nearly 20,000 miles (32,000 kilometers) of track crossing Canada and crossing the U.S. Midwest south to the Gulf Coast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Iowa bottle bill needs its modernization this year

    Former Iowa Senate researcher: If our bottle bill isn’t updated soon, Iowans will get out of the habit of redeeming their containers.

  • Where will NC State’s Ikem Ekwonu, UNC’s Sam Howell be drafted? Here’s an early look

    Former NC State tackle, UNC quarterback both projected to go on day one of NFL Draft.

  • Army: Man who breached gate, tried to ram police shot dead

    Military police fatally shot a man who breached the main gate at Kentucky's Fort Knox and tried to run over officers, officials said. The shooting happened early Sunday when the man drove toward Fort Knox police officers after initially fleeing from them through the gate, which is near the U.S. Bullion Depository, news outlets reported citing a statement from the Army post. Officers originally responded to a call late Saturday of a suspicious person outside the gate, but the man fled in a vehicle through the Chaffee Gate and onto the post when officers arrived, the statement said.

  • People Are Sharing Famous Companies That Went Bankrupt Over Bad Decisions, And Now I Finally Know What Happened To RadioShack

    "They nearly went under as a result of an extremely cringeworthy speech from their CEO."View Entire Post ›

  • Bitcoin price worst-case scenario is a $14,000 bottom, strategist says

    Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss bitcoin's recent price drop, the cryptocurrency’s correlation with equities, and one strategist's note on where bitcoin could go from here.

  • Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that billionaire Ken Fisher is selling. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s investment philosophy, go directly to Billionaire Ken Fisher is Selling These 5 Stocks. Ken Fisher is perhaps one of the most well known investors and hedge fund managers in the financial […]

  • Dividend Aristocrats Lose AT&T but Gain Church & Dwight and Brown & Brown

    The telecom titan had gone a year without raising its payout and it was due to cut it after Warner Media spinoff.

  • 1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2022

    Buying into a steep decline in stocks can be a scary prospect, but history suggests it can also be very rewarding.

  • 2 Unstoppable Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    Investing in stocks is one of the best ways to build life-changing wealth. Over the past two decades, the S&P 500 has produced an annualized return of 7.3%, a pace that would double your money every 10 years.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Merger will see two big Marcellus producers combine

    The merger will bring the combined companies to the No. 2 spot on the list for largest oil and gas producers in the state, behind only EQT Corp.

  • Is IBM ready to make another Red Hat-like deal? What analysts are saying.

    Two and a half years after IBM closed on its $34 billion mega-buy of Raleigh’s Red Hat, could another buyout be on the horizon?

  • Nasdaq Will Fall Into Bear Market, Wharton’s Siegel Says

    (Bloomberg) -- A “rocky” stretch for U.S. stocks is far from over, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq indexes poised to fall into bear markets thanks to the Federal Reserve’s newfound zeal to undercut inflation, according to Jeremy Siegel, finance professor at the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Most Read from BloombergStocks Storm Back From 4% Rout to Close Higher: Markets WrapBiden Has ‘Great Meeting’ With European Leaders: Ukraine UpdateChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things Americans can do right now as stock markets plunge

    Americans woke up Monday morning to a stock market in sharp decline. Last week, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) sealed it worst weekly loss since October 2020, while the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) recorded their worst weekly downturns since March 2020. The latest downturns have come as markets have attempted to recalibrate ahead of policy changes at the Federal Reserve.

  • City of London’s $10 Trillion Chinese Hub Plans for Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.K.’s relations with China may be at a low ebb but China Construction Bank Corp.’s City of London outpost is banking on ever closer financial flows between the two countries.Most Read from BloombergS&P 500 Tumbles 3% Amid Equity Rout; Bonds Rally: Markets WrapUAE Says New Attack Repelled as Yemen’s Houthis Vow MoreCrypto Crash Erases More Than $1 Trillion in Market ValueChina’s ‘Little Giants’ Are Its Latest Weapon in the U.S. Tech WarMorgan Stanley’s Slimmon Warns Against Bu

  • QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, QuantumScape Corporation (QS) closed at $15.89, marking a +1.08% move from the previous day.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With Great Buyback Programs

    It’s no secret that we’re seeing a market correction right now, and no real surprise, either. From war drums on the Russia-Ukraine border to rising inflation to the prospect of at least three Fed rate hikes coming sooner rather than late -- all are likely to weigh on investors' sentiment. The recent downturn in the market is giving investors an incentive to move toward two of the value segment’s popular choices, stock in companies offering dividends or corporate buybacks. Both bring value to the

  • Why the Floor for Bitcoin Is Zero

    Our columnist cautions against "buying the dip" in crypto prices. Also: Corporate earnings look wobbly, and healthcare stocks might be cheap.

  • General Electric Could Drop into the 60s

    The stock has spent two months testing new resistance, with last week’s selloff likely to continue in coming weeks.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.