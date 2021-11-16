CN Rules committee focuses on curbing domestic violence

Nov. 16—The Cherokee Nation Rules Committee on Monday approved the Cherokee Nation Domestic Violence Lethality Reporting Act of 2021, which will likely pass when it goes in front of the full Tribal Council next month.

The act expands the Cherokee Nation Domestic Abuse Reporting Act to require lethality assessments during the preliminary investigation of any domestic crimes. Domestic violence advocates believes such assessments help prevent domestic homicides. The assessments would be collected into a database for law enforcement and prosecutors to prevent future acts of violence with the tribe's reservation.

The CN Office of the Attorney General, in conjunction with ONE FIRE Victim Services, would maintain the database of all alleged abusers and victims of domestic violence and crimes against children. The database would be searchable by the alleged abuser's name and victim's name, although the contents of the database would not be available to the public.

During her report to the committee, AG Sara Hill said the tribe has now filed more than 2,500 criminal cases within its justice system, up from 2,300 cases roughly two weeks. The number of referrals for juvenile offenses has gone up from 216 in September to 310. Hill's office recently added another attorney, giving the tribe eight full-time prosecutors. The juvenile justice system also has nine employees now.

Hill said Oklahoma has now filed an excess of 35 cert petitions in an effort to overturn the Supreme Court's McGirt decision, and that the tribe continues to file amicus briefs in response. Whether the high court will choose to hear any of the cases is unclear, though.

"They may decide to reject all of these cases and take none of the 35-plus that have been filed; they may decide to take Castro-Huerta, they may decide to take some other case," Hill said. "We just have no way of knowing, and I can't predict now what the court's timing might be, but we keep a close eye on the court's orders and on the court's conferences so we can track how these cases are moving through."

The Castro-Huerta case involves a man who was convicted in state court for child neglect. The state is asking the court to reconsider the McGirt decision, or narrow it, after the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals threw out the conviction because of jurisdictional issues related to McGirt.

In other business, the tribe added Porum and Marble City to its list of municipalities it has agreements with to allow towns and cities to retain a large portion of the fines and tickets written in those areas.

The committee approved resolutions confirming the reappointment of Lauren Cusick to the Cherokee Phoenix Editorial Board and the appointment of Susanna Plumb Scott as a board member of the Cherokee Nation Foundation. Both resolutions will go before the full council next month.

Jeff Limore was tapped to fill the empty seat of the Sequoyah High School Board of Education. Limore, who was nominated by District 8 Tribal Councilor Shawn Crittenden, received more votes than Whitney Warrior, who was nominated by District 2 Tribal Councilor Candessa Tehee.

The committee approved a resolution to support certain capital projects under the Respond, Recover and Rebuild Plan. Among the proposed projects are a $400 million hospital to replace W.W. Hastings Hospital, an estimated $35 million outpatient health center in Salina, and a donation not to exceed $5 million to the Northeastern State University College of Optometry construction project.

What's next

The next Cherokee Nation Rules Committee meeting is tentatively scheduled for Dec. 14 at 9 a.m.