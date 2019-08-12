Is CNA Financial Corporation's (NYSE:CNA) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

In 2016 Dino Robusto was appointed CEO of CNA Financial Corporation (NYSE:CNA). First, this article will compare CEO compensation with compensation at other large companies. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. And finally - as a second measure of performance - we will look at the returns shareholders have received over the last few years. The aim of all this is to consider the appropriateness of CEO pay levels.

How Does Dino Robusto's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

At the time of writing our data says that CNA Financial Corporation has a market cap of US$13b, and is paying total annual CEO compensation of US$10m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While we always look at total compensation first, we note that the salary component is less, at US$1.0m. We took a group of companies with market capitalizations over US$8.0b, and calculated the median CEO total compensation to be US$11m. Once you start looking at very large companies, you need to take a broader range, because there simply aren't that many of them.

So Dino Robusto is paid around the average of the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

You can see, below, how CEO compensation at CNA Financial has changed over time.

NYSE:CNA CEO Compensation, August 12th 2019 More

Is CNA Financial Corporation Growing?

On average over the last three years, CNA Financial Corporation has grown earnings per share (EPS) by 10% each year (using a line of best fit). Its revenue is up 3.8% over last year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently. A good result. It's nice to see a little revenue growth, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. It could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has CNA Financial Corporation Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 83% over three years, CNA Financial Corporation has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Dino Robusto is paid around what is normal the leaders of larger companies.

The company is growing earnings per share and total shareholder returns have been pleasing. So one could argue the CEO compensation is quite modest, if you consider company performance! CEO compensation is one thing, but it is also interesting to check if the CEO is buying or selling CNA Financial (free visualization of insider trades).

