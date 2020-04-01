What Is CNA Financial's (NYSE:CNA) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

To the annoyance of some shareholders, CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) shares are down a considerable 30% in the last month. The recent drop has obliterated the annual return, with the share price now down 29% over that longer period.

Assuming nothing else has changed, a lower share price makes a stock more attractive to potential buyers. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). So, on certain occasions, long term focussed investors try to take advantage of pessimistic expectations to buy shares at a better price. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

How Does CNA Financial's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 8.43 that sentiment around CNA Financial isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see CNA Financial has a lower P/E than the average (9.2) in the insurance industry classification.

NYSE:CNA Price Estimation Relative to Market April 1st 2020 More

This suggests that market participants think CNA Financial will underperform other companies in its industry. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

Earnings growth rates have a big influence on P/E ratios. That's because companies that grow earnings per share quickly will rapidly increase the 'E' in the equation. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

Most would be impressed by CNA Financial earnings growth of 23% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 2.3% per year over the last five years. This could arguably justify a relatively high P/E ratio.

Remember: P/E Ratios Don't Consider The Balance Sheet

The 'Price' in P/E reflects the market capitalization of the company. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. Theoretically, a business can improve its earnings (and produce a lower P/E in the future) by investing in growth. That means taking on debt (or spending its cash).

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

How Does CNA Financial's Debt Impact Its P/E Ratio?

CNA Financial's net debt is 6.6% of its market cap. The market might award it a higher P/E ratio if it had net cash, but its unlikely this low level of net borrowing is having a big impact on the P/E multiple.

The Bottom Line On CNA Financial's P/E Ratio

CNA Financial's P/E is 8.4 which is below average (13.1) in the US market. The EPS growth last year was strong, and debt levels are quite reasonable. If the company can continue to grow earnings, then the current P/E may be unjustifiably low. Given CNA Financial's P/E ratio has declined from 12.1 to 8.4 in the last month, we know for sure that the market is more worried about the business today, than it was back then. For those who prefer invest in growth, this stock apparently offers limited promise, but the deep value investors may find the pessimism around this stock enticing.