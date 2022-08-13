CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Has Affirmed Its Dividend Of $0.175

CNB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCNE) will pay a dividend of $0.175 on the 15th of September. This means the dividend yield will be fairly typical at 2.6%.

See our latest analysis for CNB Financial

CNB Financial's Dividend Forecasted To Be Well Covered By Earnings

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

CNB Financial has a long history of paying out dividends, with its current track record at a minimum of 10 years. While past data isn't a guarantee for the future, CNB Financial's latest earnings report puts its payout ratio at 21%, showing that the company can pay out its dividends comfortably.

The next year is set to see EPS grow by 8.6%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the future payout ratio will be 20%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

CNB Financial Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from $0.66 total annually to $0.70. Dividend payments have been growing, but very slowly over the period. Although we can't deny that the dividend has been remarkably stable in the past, the growth has been pretty muted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. CNB Financial has seen EPS rising for the last five years, at 15% per annum. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like CNB Financial's Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Story continues

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Earnings growth generally bodes well for the future value of company dividend payments. See if the 3 CNB Financial analysts we track are forecasting continued growth with our free report on analyst estimates for the company. Is CNB Financial not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here