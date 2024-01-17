CNBC’s Jim Cramer thanks Andy Reid for shout-out at Chiefs postgame news conference

There were various opinions about the job Peacock did streaming the Chiefs-Dolphins playoff game Saturday, but people agreed on one thing regarding the pregame show.

Why was Jim Cramer at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium? He’s the host of “Mad Money With Jim Cramer” on CNBC, and he is known more for his stock tips than his sports analysis.

Even Cramer’s fellow broadcasters were curious.

“What is a finance guy, though, doing on this Arrowhead iceberg?” Jac Collinsworth asked.

Cramer explained there are correlations between sports and the world of finance.

Jim Cramer: I want to teach people to make money.



Rodney Harrison: "You made me some money but you lost me some money too." pic.twitter.com/EuHPfNWqsp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 13, 2024

While at Arrowhead Stadium, Cramer shared a number of photos on X.

the way the game was meant to be played ! pic.twitter.com/z4onizLn6s — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 14, 2024

Only for Coach Reid am i wearing the swag! Always love the man and the family ! pic.twitter.com/xjyIO6Wl8t — Jim Cramer (@jimcramer) January 14, 2024

After the game, Chiefs coach Andy Reid gave a shout-out of sorts to Cramer in his news conference.

“There are good individual efforts in there — whether it’s George (Karlaftis) with the couple of sacks that he had (or) Chris Jones,” Reid told reporters at Arrowhead. “Those guys brought all of their mad money with them.”

While on CNBC on Tuesday, Cramer praised Reid and the Chiefs organization.

“Coach is great. Tammy Reid, his wife who’s really the CEO of the coach, these are phenomenal people,” Cramer said. “(Chief chairman) Clark Hunt, incredibly gracious. It was an amazing time. But it was really great to get a shout-out from coach Reid, whom I love and always have.

“I am now an official Chiefs fan. ... The Eagles have never even said hello to me. I mean, what the heck?”

Cramer then shared more about Reid.

“I just think that Andy Reid is really a fine man,” Cramer said. “That’s a great organization. I had a fantastic time. ... Andy Reid, he’s as good as it gets. The Reids are fantastic, fine people. ... I can’t rave enough about the Chiefs and how they treat people. Mr. Hunt is just fantastic.”