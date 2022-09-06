CNBC, NY Post Pick Up IPO Edge Exclusive with Trump’s Truth Social Partner DWAC

Reuters Videos

STORY: Russia’s Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline won’t restart until Siemens Energy repairs faulty equipment. That’s according to operator Gazprom on Tuesday (September 6). The pipeline has been shut since Russia said it found an oil leak at a key turbine. The stoppage has sent European gas prices soaring yet higher, and raised fears of a winter energy shortage. European capitals say it’s nothing to do with technical problems, but a deliberate move by Moscow to retaliate over Western sanctions. On Tuesday, Siemens said it didn’t understand Gazprom’s explanation of the situation. The German firm said oil leaks could be sealed on site, and were no reason for a shutdown. Nord Stream 1 is by far the biggest pipeline for transporting Russian gas to Europe. It normally accounts for about a third of the country’s exports to the region, but has recently been running at just 20% of normal capacity.