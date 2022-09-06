CNBC, NY Post Pick Up IPO Edge Exclusive with Trump’s Truth Social Partner DWAC
By IPO Edge Editorial Staff
Major media outlets including CNBC andThe New York Post picked up IPO Edge’s exclusive interview with Patrick Orlando, the CEO of Digital World Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: DWAC) to discuss the special meeting of stockholders to vote on an up to one-year extension to complete a merger with Trump Media and Technology Group, the parent company of former President Donald Trump’s Truth Social platform. The vote results are expected Tuesday and DWAC can still extend the time window by six months even without shareholder approval. A link to the full interview is below:
