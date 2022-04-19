The CNH Industrial “We Care We Share” Program for Education in Thailand Is Continuing to Expand

·2 min read

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial signs an MoU with Pakdee College of Commerce and Technology in Thailand to support agricultural machinery students.
The CNH Industrial “We Care We Share” program for education in Thailand is continuing to expand. Our APAC president, Chun Woytera, witnessed the signing of an MoU with Pakdee College of Commerce and Technology in the Kampang Petch Province of Thailand. We’ll be collaborating with the College to teach students specialized skillsets focused on agriculture machinery. Our team in Thailand will support the curriculum development, provide the students with training sessions leveraging a New Holland tractor and Case IH sugarcane harvester, and offer them internship opportunities in our Thailand Assembly Workshop.

Pictured together with the team are also Mark Brinn, Country Manager, CNH Industrial SEAJ, Waraporn Jongjit, Head of HR CNH Industrial SEAJ, as well as Dr. Thiti Mahaboonpachai and Angul Mahaboonpachai from Pakdee College of Commerce and Technology.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is a world-class equipment and services company that sustainably advances the noble work of agriculture and construction workers. The Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its five core Brands: Case IH, New Holland Agriculture and STEYR, supplying 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment delivering a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 35,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

Sustainability at CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial has a proactive approach to sustainability, which is in tune with global changes. We have set long-term targets to align with the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals and we are driven to ensure that our footprint is sustainable, and one that leaves a positive and lasting impression. Furthermore, CNH Industrial is a recognized as a sustainability leader in its field, having maintained a top position in the Machinery and Electrical Equipment segment of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI), World and Europe, for eleven consecutive years, as well as being admitted to range of sustainability indices.

