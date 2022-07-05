CNH Industrial Wins Sustainability Category at 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

Northampton, MA --News Direct-- CNH Industrial

Manufacturing Leadership Award Winner

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) received a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for outstanding achievement in the Sustainability Leadership category, which honors manufacturers that are shaping the future of the sector through digital transformation. This is the third consecutive year that the Company has earned recognition from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, which is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers.

CNH Industrial’s award-winning project, Smart Pretreatment for the Paint Shop, was executed by the manufacturing team at the Case IH and STEYR agricultural production plant in St. Valentin, Austria. The project enhanced operator safety while at the same time ensuring optimum paint quality and the sustainable use of additives.

Painting is one of the core steps in the manufacturing process and the correct dosing of additives, such as washing detergents and pH reducers, in the pretreatment stage is the key to ideal paint quality and adhesion. By using data collected from four smart dosing stations and six sensors, the correct quantity of additives is automatically injected without human intervention. This guarantees absolute safety for employees, a high-quality paint finish and significantly reduced additive usage.

This latest award further validates CNH Industrial’s continued excellence in manufacturing, with the team’s paint shop solution helping to achieve the company vision of Sustainably advancing the noble work of global agricultural and construction workers.

