CNH Industrial Wins Two AB 2022 Awards in Brazil for Its Sustainable Innovations

Vilmar Fistarol receives a 2022 AB Award for CNH Industrial’s innovations

CNH Industrial’s commitment to innovation that transforms, connects people, technologies and everyday practices has seen it recognized once again as one of the most innovative companies in Brazil. The company recently won two AB 2022 Awards: one for “Collaborative Innovation”, for a project developed in partnership with Raízen, and another for “Disruptive Technology”, for the world’s first biomethane powered tractor from its New Holland Agriculture brand.

The awards ceremony took place this month during the Automotive Business Experience (#ABX22) in São Paulo. The event is the largest business meeting in the automotive and mobility sectors, bringing together over 3,000 in-person participants with an additional 5,000 connecting online.

The first award recognized CNH Industrial’s collaborative innovation project in partnership with Raízen, which has created a solution to further optimize preventive maintenance of agricultural equipment and reduce downtime. Now a cell phone embedded in the cab can connect the operator with the maintenance team, whilst the Internet of Things (IoT) is used to anticipate, evaluate and identify the equipment’s performance and the need for repair in real time. The new system guarantees greater agility, less downtime, increased productivity and reduced maintenance. When compared to corrective maintenance, this technology contributes to an 88% reduction in repair costs.

The second award was conferred on the New Holland T6 Methane Power – the world's first methane powered tractor. Recognized in the Disruptive Technology category, the tractor is a new type of agricultural machinery and represents the “virtuous farming cycle” concept. The machine was developed to run fully on gas and deliver the same power and productivity as its diesel equivalents. The model reduces carbon emissions by up to 80% and delivers a 25-40% reduction in operating costs compared to its diesel equivalents. The brand's commitment, as a leader in clean energy, is to enable farms to become self-sufficient from an energy and environmental perspective, in addition to reducing costs for the farmer.

Vilmar Fistarol, President of Latin America for CNH Industrial, was there to receive the awards along with his team as well as to participate in a debate entitled: “The Route of Trucks and Agricultural Machinery for the Future”.

Reflecting on CNH Industrial’s success, Fistarol said: “This award is yet another important recognition of our collective and daily efforts to transform challenges into opportunities. We are accelerating the processes of implementing innovative technologies and solutions to generate sustainable productivity for our customers, in line with our company purpose of Breaking New Ground. It is extremely gratifying to reap the rewards of our long-standing efforts to strengthen the innovation culture, and that now extends to our partners, forming an even more consistent ecosystem.”

