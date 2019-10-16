A CNN anchor asked if a Bernie Sanders endorsement from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib was 'too urban'

AOC and Bernie Sanders More

The CNN anchor John King asked after Tuesday's Democratic debate whether endorsements of Sen. Bernie Sanders from the party's freshman congresswomen of color could be seen as "too urban."

He said that endorsements from Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib would "certainly help" Sanders but that other candidates would ask: "Is this too far left? Is this too uncompromising? Is it too urban?"

King later tweeted that his use of the word had "nothing to do with color" and that he was speaking about the debate and the state of the Democratic Party, where "some candidates argue parts of the party are too liberal, too urban."

"Urban," while nominally used to refer to densely populated areas like cities, is sometimes used to refer to black or Latinx people and communities.

He was responding to a Washington Post report that Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York would endorse Sanders, and a CNN report that Reps. Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib would also do so. Since the debate, Omar has officially endorsed Sanders.

King said that these endorsements would "certainly help" Sanders. "But it will also, I think ... have some of the other candidates say: 'Wait a minute, is this too far left? Is this too uncompromising? Is it too urban? Is it too internet? Does the Democratic Party need to find a broader audience?"

King tweeted on Wednesday that his use of the word "urban" had "nothing to do with color."

"Please don't take a snippet and twist my words," he wrote. "I said they are leading new voices in the party but also part of the debate we saw on stage tonight .... some candidates argue parts of the party are too liberal, too urban. Was a policy point. Nothing to do with color."

Please don't take a snippet and twist my words. I said they are leading new voices in the party but also part of the debate we saw on stage tonight .... some candidates argue parts of the party are too liberal, too urban. Was a policy point. Nothing to do with color.

"Urban," while nominally used to refer to densely populated areas like cities, is sometimes used to refer to black or Latinx people and communities.

Some Twitter users highlighted this usage. One wrote that "'urban' and 'inner cities' has always been a dog whistle for POC and you know this."

King said that the endorsements would be an "extension" of the debate on Tuesday — "a debate about not only who is going to lead the party, but where is the party going to go, which part of the party is going to lead the party into the 2020 election."

He described the congresswomen as "more of the younger, fresher face, more aggressive, more liberal, less compromising, less talk about working with Republicans."