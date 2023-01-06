CNN Anchor Calls Out GOP Rep. For Sexist, Patronizing Remark

Rep. Troy Nehls (R-Texas) made a sexist and disparaging remark toward CNN anchor Erin Burnett during a Thursday evening appearance on the network.

When she asked Nehls, who was on CNN to discuss the House speakership debacle, whether anything might “shake” his support for Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), Nehls called Burnett a “young lady” and CNN the “Clinton News Network.”

“Listen, I don’t know if you’re aware of, young lady, but I am also a member of the House Freedom Caucus,” Nehls told Burnett. “So, I am one of those America First patriots.”

Nehls rose to nominate McCarthy for speaker ahead of the ninth ballot on Thursday.

“And I have said to my friends, my colleagues in the Freedom Caucus, that I don’t believe that this is the battle we should be waging. I think the real battle starts when we start drafting legislation and policy in the 118th Congress under Speaker McCarthy,” he continued.

“I assume when you called me a young lady, it was a compliment,” Burnett said.

“Of course it was. This is my first time on the Clinton News Network,” Nehls responded.

Burnett then retorted, “OK, that, I will say, in my opinion, was a bit rude.”

“But I’m glad you’re talking to me, and I’ll treat you with the respect that you deserve,” she added.

Some found the remark to be condescending and called out the sexism and misogyny in it.

Here's the thing: every time a guy says "young lady" when they're accusing a woman of not knowing something, it is NEVER a compliment. It is ALWAYS intended to be derogatory and minimizing, to put the woman in her place, to get her to sit down and shut up. /2 — Sarah Rumpf (@rumpfshaker) January 6, 2023

I was sitting on set when this happened. Pretty apparent he intended to be a jerk to @ErinBurnett in the first place, and then doubled down on it by insulting her employer. Costs nothing to be nice in this world but being a jerk is more expensive than most people know. https://t.co/v7VlVZcToH — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) January 6, 2023

The GOP’s House speaker stalemate is into its fourth day on Friday, following 11 failed votes to select a speaker on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. McCarthy is being stymied by a small group of far-right GOP hardliners.

Story continues

Members cannot be sworn in and the House cannot conduct business until a speaker is elected. This is now the longest speaker election since 1859.

Related...