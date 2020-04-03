CNN anchor Chris Cuomo says the coronavirus has made him lose 13 pounds in 3 days, hallucinate his dead father, and chip a tooth from the chills

The CNN anchor Chris Cuomo seen hosting his show from his basement on Tuesday night after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The CNN anchor Chris Cuomo has described what it's like to have the coronavirus.

He told a CNN town hall on Thursday that sweating from a fever had caused him to lose 13 pounds in three days.

He also told his show Wednesday night that the disease caused him to hallucinate his dead father and that his chills were so intense they caused him to chip a tooth.

Cuomo said he hoped his description of his symptoms could convince people that COVID-19 wasn't an easy illness to get through, even for healthy people like him.

During a CNN town hall Thursday night, Cuomo said he had "lost 13 pounds in three days."

"I'm a big guy — I started off at 230 pounds," Cuomo said. "My wife is feeding me like we're still in the dating phase. So it's not like I'm hurting for nutrition. I'm eating and drinking constantly. I'm just sweating it out and it's the sickness."

He said he hoped his descriptions convinced people that COVID-19 wasn't an easy illness to get through, even for healthy people like himself.

"The idea that it's easy, so you can be nonchalant, that's so misleading," he said.

Cuomo has continued to work from the basement of his Manhattan home, where he is self-isolating from his family.

In previous basement broadcasts this week, he said that COVID-19 had caused him to hallucinate his dead father and that he chipped a tooth because his teeth were chattering from intense chills.

Cuomo is the brother of Andrew Cuomo, who has been widely lauded for his leadership as New York's governor during the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday, the governor invited his little brother to phone in to his daily coronavirus news conference to describe what it's like having the disease.

The brothers traded jabs, but at the end of the call the elder brother applauded Cuomo for continuing to work and helping Americans understand the virus.

"I know it's a terrible unfortunate circumstance for you, but think about it from a journalistic point of view, a public-service point of view," the elder Cuomo said. "You're answering questions for millions of Americans."

