CNN anchor Jim Acosta calls Tucker Carlson's documentary on the January 6 Capitol insurrection 'Proud Boy porn'

In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

"Patriot Purge" is a three-part series that will stream on Fox Nation starting Monday.

Tucker Carlson received backlash after releasing a trailer for the documentary earlier this week.

CNN anchor Jim Acosta said Carlson is inciting more right-wing violence in the US.

On Saturday, CNN anchor Jim Acosta criticized Fox News, its owners, and Tucker Carlson's upcoming documentary on the January 6 Capitol insurrection, "Patriot Purge," which he dubbed as a "propaganda flick" and "Proud Boy porn," referencing an alt-right, white nationalist hate group.

"The reason why federal investigators and millions of Americans are terrified by right-wing violence in this country is because it keeps happening, and Tucker Carlson is inciting more of it," Acosta said.

Earlier this week, Carlson received immediate backlash after releasing a trailer for the upcoming series, which baselessly suggests that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was behind the January 6 riot. He even received criticism from one of his Fox News colleagues, Geraldo Rivera, who said in a tweet that the "false flag" conspiracy theory pushed in the documentary is "bullshit."

The three-part series is slated to air on streaming service Fox Nation starting Monday. Acosta said the Murdoch family, which helms a media empire that comprises Fox News and other outlets, is "cashing in as American democracy is being set ablaze."

"The Murdochs and Tucker Carlson, their primetime pyromaniac, appear to be hell-bent on dragging this country into a civil war," Acosta said.

Insider has reached out to Fox News and CNN for comment.

