CNN Anchor Rips Republican's Reasoning For Not Calling On George Santos To Resign

CNN’s Victor Blackwell hit Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) with a zinger on Wednesday after the Republican declined to join others in calling for Rep. George Santos (R-N.Y.) to resign.

Santos has been swimming in a sea of controversy in recent weeks over his affinity for fibbing. This week, he denied previously performing in drag and that he scammed a veteran of money meant for their service dog.

People from both parties have called on Santos to resign, but Donalds has stopped short, the CNN anchor noted.

Blackwell asked Donalds about the resignation calls against Santos from both sides of the aisle, however, Donalds stopped short of asking for the embattled Republican to call it quits.

“About the growing list of people calling for resignation, no I have not joined that simply because I don’t think that that’s the job of another member of Congress to say or call for,” Donalds said. “I think that’s something between him and his voters. He has to deal with that on an individual basis.”

Blackwell fired back at the GOP lawmaker before he closed out the interview.

“Well, I will say that you call for President Biden to resign and 84 million people voted for him,” Blackwell said. “Congressman Byron Donalds, thank you so much.”

Donalds said that Biden should resign in 2021, following the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

President Joseph R. Biden must resign immediately. — Congressman Byron Donalds (@RepDonaldsPress) August 23, 2021

