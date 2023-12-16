CNN Anchor Slams Robert F. Kennedy Jr. With A Brutal On-Air Fact Check

CNN’s Kasie Hunt wasn’t having it with independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s claim that he never made remarks about vaccines that he indeed made earlier this year.

Kennedy, a conspiracy theorist known for his anti-vax views, spoke to the anchor after a recent poll showed 21% of registered voters will either “definitely” or “probably” vote for Kennedy in the 2024 presidential election if President Joe Biden or former President Donald Trump are their respective parties’ nominees.

Hunt noted that Kennedy has gained notoriety for his vaccine skepticism before she read from his own words.

“Over the summer, in an interview, you said ‘there’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective,’ do you still believe that?” Hunt asked before Kennedy disputed his own remarks.

“I never said that –,” he replied.

“So, stop me, we have the clip, please play the clip,” Hunt pushed back.

“Play the whole clip,” Kennedy chimed in.

CNN proceeded to play footage from Kennedy’s appearance on Lex Fridman’s podcast, where he told the host that “there’s no vaccine that is, you know, safe and effective” when asked to name vaccines that he thinks “are good.”

Hunt, who reminded the candidate that he “did say it,” asked him again if he still believes the take on vaccines.

“Here’s what I would say, first of all, I’m not anti-vaccine,” Kennedy proceeded to claim.

“How is that statement not anti-vaccine?” Hunt questioned.

