CNN’s anchors lead horrified reaction to Trump town hall
CNN’s controversial live town hall with Donald Trump was criticised by its own anchors on air and slammed by insiders at the news network. Source: CNN
Network insists event demonstrated its "responsibility" to "hold the powerful to account"
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez attacked CNN in an MSNBC interview for hosting Donald Trump for a town hall.
Donald Trump’s primetime return to CNN Wednesday for the first time since 2016 felt like a throwback: Trump with the long, twisting answers; the interviewer at times struggling to fact-check him or return his focus to the question at hand; and then, eventually, both talking over each other as Trump flings insults her way. Wednesday’s town hall in New Hampshire was the first time in years that Trump faced prolonged questioning from an outlet outside the friendly confines of conservative media outlets of his choosing. Trump’s campaign said he was appearing on the network now to step outside a GOP comfort zone as he already starts to turn his focus to a potential 2024 general election rematch with Democrat Joe Biden.
Donald Trump answered questions about the Capitol riot and whether he would accept 2024 election results if he becomes the Republican nominee, at a wide-ranging town hall hosted by CNN Wednesday. Photo: CNN
CNN’s town hall with former President Trump in New Hampshire on Wednesday was filled with a number of headline-making moments, marking Trump’s first appearance on the network in years. The former president kicked off the forum, which was moderated by CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins, by touting his false claims that the 2020 presidential election was…
"Dominion taught us that ... Alex Jones learned that" with Sandy Hook, MSNBC host Joe Scarborough said
Photo Illustration by Erin O’Flynn/The Daily Beast/Getty ImagesFor Donald Trump, the initial plan seemed simple.By agreeing to an exclusive town hall in New Hampshire with his biggest cable news nemesis—CNN—the 2024 Republican frontrunner was poised for a made-for-primetime clash to delight his followers, set off his critics, and suck up the political oxygen in the critical early primary state.Just over 24 hours before Trump’s scheduled sit-down, however, whatever hopes he had to ambush CNN turn
Darcy writes that CNN gave "unintended endorsement" to former president's many lies
Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.) criticized CNN anchor Kaitlan Collins while appearing live on the network and refused to say that former President Trump lost the 2020 election. Donalds appeared on a discussion panel on CNN just after the network’s town hall with Trump. “Town halls are for the voters, not for the press or the…
The prime-time special continues the media’s whitewashing of his Jan. 6, 2021, attempt to end American democracy, said a police officer nearly killed that day.
Former President Donald Trump almost immediately began citing a litany of falsehoods Wednesday night during a town hall-style meeting in New Hampshire broadcast on CNN. After incorrectly characterizing the 2020 presidential election as “rigged,” Trump repeated a number of other falsehoods that have become staples of his political messaging. He misleadingly and wrongly described his record, the events of Jan. 6, 2021, his handling of classified documents, foreign policy, immigration policy, the e
Former President Donald defended himself, his opinions on the 2020 election, and his actions on Jan. 6., during a CNN Town Hall Wednesday evening in New Hampshire.
Trump never showed up during the two-week civil trial where jurors heard Carroll and other witnesses testify.
In an interview, McConnell bragged that he "went after" Carlson publicly and said he believed the "party of Ronald Reagan is coming back."
"I like presidents who are not sex offenders," one person snarkily posted.
Former President Donald Trump took the stage on Wednesday night for a CNN town hall in Manchester, New Hampshire, as he seeks the Republican nomination for president for a third time.
Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blasted CNN’s controversial Donald Trump town hall as “shameful” as the former president used the live event to push “rigged” election lies and baseless conspiracy theories. Source: MSNBC