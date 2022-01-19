  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CNN’s Brianna Keilar Drops The Hammer On ‘Chief Propagandist’ Of Fox News

Lee Moran
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

CNN “New Day” anchor Brianna Keilar on Tuesday tore into the “tsunami of disinformation jeopardizing American democracy” that’s peddled daily on Fox News.

In particular, Keilar zoned in on prime-time personality Tucker Carlson — slamming him as the “chief propagandist” on the conservative network with his “gaslighting” of his massive audience.

Keilar dismantled just one of the conspiracy theories promoted by Carlson, before naming the anchor who’s following in his footsteps on Fox as “Tucker Carlson-lite.”

Watch the video here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories