CNN Crew Comes Up With Clever Way To Circumvent GOP Candidate’s Rally Ban

Lee Moran
·1 min read
A CNN crew got around a ban on media attending a campaign event for Pennsylvania GOP gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano by renting a room at the Uniontown hotel it was being held at so they could film from its balcony.

In a segment that aired Monday, CNN correspondent Kyung Lah said the rally for the Penn. state senator, who is a frontrunner in the race, had been advertised as open to all. But on arrival, organizers told them “journalists aren’t welcome.”

With the permission of the hotel, Lah said she booked a room with a balcony that overlooked the poolside event. Mastriano staffers “threatened to kick us out, saying they controlled all the space in the hotel,” she wrote on Twitter. “Not so. They were unhappy we stayed.”

Mastriano has frequently railed against abortion rights and COVID restrictions but is among a growing number of Republicans attempting to swerve increased scrutiny, reported CNN.

“Why do this? Bc independent press needs to see what your future government reps want to do,” added Lah.

Watch the full report here:

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

