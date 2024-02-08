CNN cuts away laughing from Trump’s speech after SCOTUS appeared favorable to keeping him on Colorado’s 2024 ballot.

CNN cut away from Donald Trump’s speech after the U.S. Supreme Court appeared favorable to his case on whether Colorado can disqualify him from the 2024 ballot.

The Supreme Court heard arguments on Thursday in a case that will determine whether states can ban Trump from their ballots on the grounds that he violated the 14th Amendment by engaging in insurrection on January 6th.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper interrupted the network’s coverage of Trump’s remarks at Mar-a-Lago after the former president rambled on about issues unrelated to the case — including the 2020 election, the U.S.-Mexico border, the Israel-Hamas war, the Russia-Ukraine war, and Iran.

“I think we’ve gotten all the legal analysis we’re going to get out of President Trump,” Tapper joked as his panel of guests burst out laughing. “It’s odd there, because this was actually an opportunity for him…”

“Is it odd though, Jake?” political correspondent Kasie Hunt interrupted.

“No, it's not,” George Conway, a conservative attorney and vocal Trump critic, chimed in. “He wants to talk about himself. He doesn’t want to talk about the Supreme Court and say, ‘Oh, the Supreme Court did a nice job today.’ He just wants to talk about what’s on his mind: himself.”