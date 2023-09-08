CNN’s Dana Bash Delivers Blunt Assessment Of New Biden Poll

CNN’s Dana Bash said there was “no way to spin” the network’s new poll she said showed “deep-rooted dissatisfaction” with President Joe Biden ahead of the 2024 election.

“America is deeply unhappy with Joe Biden” with “most Democratic voters hope for a change at the top of the ticket,” Bash said at the top of her “Inside Politics” show on Thursday in video shared online by Mediaite.

According to the poll — linked here — Biden’s job approval rating stands at 39% with 73% “seriously concerned” his age may affect his abilities.

On a potential 2024 rematch between Biden and the Republican front-runner Donald Trump, registered voters are split “between Trump (47%) and Biden (46%),” the poll added.

The poll is “setting off alarm bells inside the Biden campaign and the White House,” said CNN analyst David Chalian.

“Overall, his approval rating is down now at 39% approve. So more than six in ten Americans disapprove of the job he’s doing,” he noted.

Related...