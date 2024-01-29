CNN Doctor Trolls Trump Over 'Dementia' Boast With 1 Simple Sentence

CNN’s Dr. Jonathan Reiner isn’t buying Donald Trump’s repeated claims about acing a cognitive test.

The former president has insisted that the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA) ― aka the infamous “Person. Woman. Man. Camera. TV.” test he took in 2020, when he was president ― was “difficult.”

Reiner stepped in with a fact-check on Sunday.

“If you think a dementia screening test is very difficult, you may have early dementia,” Reiner, who is director of cardiac catheterization laboratories at George Washington University, wrote on X:

Trump has repeatedly insisted that the test is very hard, and earlier this month claimed it contains advanced math such as “multiply 3,293 times 4, divide by 3.”

It does not, as can be seen on a sample test here.

The test was created to help doctors detect the warning signs of the cognitive impairments that can lead to dementia.

“It is supposed to be easy for someone who has no cognitive impairment,” Dr. Ziad Nasreddine, who developed the test, told MarketWatch in 2020.

Yet Trump has constantly claimed otherwise.

“It’s not easy!” he told supporters on Saturday, saying only 2 percent of his followers could pass it.

Reiner also shared a clip of former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley ― Trump’s rival for the Republican nomination ― saying the former president is in “decline.”

