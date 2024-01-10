CNN Dumps Donald Trump Presser For A Dose Of The Truth

CNN had little time for Donald Trump’s lies on Tuesday.

“News Central” anchor Kaitlan Collins cut into a live feed of the former president and Republican 2024 front-runner yet again repeating his baseless stolen election claims following a D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals hearing in which his lawyers had argued his “absolute immunity” from prosecution for his acts when in the White House. Legal experts have dismissed the argument.

Collins interrupted the network’s broadcast of the presser after Trump told untruths about “tremendous voter fraud” and “determinative voter fraud” and falsely claimed he was being targeted by President Joe Biden ahead of a possible rematch of the 2020 election in November.

She told viewers, “Of course, a few fact checks and reality statements on what you’re hearing there.”

“There is no evidence of voter fraud. Many courts have found that there has never been any evidence of it that Trump has been able to bring, despite what he is continuing to say there,” she added.

Collins and CNN senior legal analyst Elie Honig then discussed other spurious claims made by the four-times-indicted ex-POTUS.

Watch the video here:

