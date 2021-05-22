  • Oops!
CNN ends contract with Rick Santorum after dismissive comments about Native Americans

John L. Dorman
·3 min read
Ric Santorum
Rick Santorum appearing on CNN Debate Night on September 29, 2020. CNN

  • Rick Santorum lost his contract at CNN after dismissing the role of Native Americans in US history, per HuffPo.

  • "There isn't much Native American culture in American culture," he said at an event last month.

  • The comments provoked a wave of outrage from Indigenous groups and organizations.

CNN has terminated its contract with senior political commentator Rick Santorum following statements he made in April that dismissed the role of Native Americans in US history, according to The Huffington Post.

Santorum, a former two-term GOP senator from Pennsylvania and former presidential candidate, provoked a wave of outrage after saying that there was "nothing" in America before colonizers arrived.

"We birthed a nation from nothing," he said at a Young America's Foundation last month. "I mean, there was nothing here. I mean, yes we have Native Americans but candidly there isn't much Native American culture in American culture."

He added: "It was born of the people who came here pursuing religious liberty to practice their faith, to live as they ought to live, and have the freedom to do so. Religious liberty. Those are the two bulwarks of America. Faith and freedom. It is what makes America unique in the world."

Indigenous-led groups including the National Congress of American Indians (NCAI) and IllumiNative have spent weeks calling for Santorum's ouster from CNN over his remarks.

On Saturday, a CNN senior executive told the Huffington Post that the network "quietly ended its contract with Santorum this week."

The executive, who remained anonymous, said that the decision to boot Santorum came when he made an appearance on "Cuomo Prime Time" with host Chris Cuomo and "blew it" with his explanation of the comments.

After this incident, the executive told the Huffington Post that "nobody" stood up to vouch him to remain at the network.

"Leadership wasn't particularly satisfied with that appearance," the executive added. "None of the anchors wanted to book him. So he was essentially benched anyway."

During his appearance on Cuomo's show, Santorum contended that he had "misspoke" and said his remarks were "taken out of context," but did not apologize for the cultural erasure of Native Americans in his comments.

"I think after that appearance, it was pretty clear we couldn't use him again," the executive told the Huffington Post.

A CNN spokesman also confirmed with the Huffington Post that the network ended its relationship with the former senator this week.

For weeks, the NCAI sought to publicly pressure CNN to remove Santorum from network, threatening a boycott.

"Rick Santorum is an unhinged and embarrassing racist who disgraces CNN and any other media company that provides him a platform," said NCAI president Fawn Sharp in a statement last month. "Televising someone with his views on Native American genocide is fundamentally no different than putting an outright Nazi on television to justify the Holocaust. Any mainstream media organization should fire him or face a boycott from more than 500 tribal nations and our allies from across the country and worldwide."

Read the original article on Business Insider

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) hasn't had a great year, with shares falling 16% since the start of 2021. Should investors be worried about this underwhelming showing? Not according to the semiconductor giant. In fact, going by the company’s latest actions, quite the opposite. On Wednesday, AMD announced an unprecedented share-repurchase program. Over an unspecified period, the company will buy back $4 billion’s worth of stock - funded in its entirety by cash generated from operations. And the company is sitting on plenty of it by now. The company saw out 2020 with $2.29 billion of cash in the coffers and short-term investments, the most it has had since 2009. What’s more, AMD generated free cash flow (FCF) of $777 million in 2020, far above the $276 million the company produced in 2019. Prior to that, since 2011, the company hadn’t reported positive cash flow for a fiscal year. Looking ahead, Deutsche Bank’s Ross Seymore excepts AMD to generate ~$3-3.5 billion in annual FCF from 2021 to 2023. Over that 3yr period, the $4 billion repurchase plan should represent ~40% of FCF. Seymore also notes that this first large return of cash to shareholders indicates AMD’s “confidence in its ability to continue generating solid free cash flow (FCF) for the foreseeable future.” “Overall,” the 5-star analyst further said, “We expect the market to view this share repurchase announcement favorably as it illustrates AMD’s confidence in its future prospects despite recently rising investor concerns regarding intensifying competition.” Mirroring AMD’s confidence, Wells Fargo’s Aaron Rakers thinks the aforementioned intensifying competition is less of a concern to AMD and believes the announcement “likely reflects AMD's confidence on executing on its technology roadmap, as well as it maintains/improves its competitive positioning vs. Intel.” What does the rest of the Street make of AMD’s prospects? The ratings are a mixed bag, tilting in the bulls’ favor. Based on 9 Buys vs. 7 Holds and 1 Sell, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target is more conclusive; at $106.14, the shares are anticipated to appreciate by 37% over the coming months. (See AMD stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for tech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.