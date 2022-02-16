CNN ends probe into Cuomo issues, exec Gollust to depart

(Reuters) - CNN executive Allison Gollust has resigned from the company following an internal investigation that found violations of policy by her and others, WarnerMedia Chief Executive Jason Kilar said in a memo to staff, which was seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Her departure is the latest move after a network investigation into the conduct of Chris Cuomo, a primetime CNN anchor who was fired in December for allegedly assisting his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who was accused of sexual misconduct.

CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned earlier this month, telling staff he had failed to disclose a consensual relationship with a colleague. CNN anchor Brian Stelter said at the time that the relationship was with Gollust, the chief marketing officer for the network.

"Performed by a third-party law firm and led by a former federal judge, the investigation was comprehensive and definitive," lasting from September to the past weekend, Kilar wrote in the memo to staff.

"Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN’s News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo."

Gollust, Zucker and Chris Cuomo could not immediately be reached for comment.

CNN is part of AT&T-owned WarnerMedia, which is being spun off in a $43 billion transaction with Discovery.

(Reporting by Ken Li, Dawn Chmielewski and Peter Henderson; Editing by Leslie Adler)

