CNN executive vice president implicated in Jeff Zucker scandal resigns following months-long investigation into company conduct

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Erin Snodgrass
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Jeff Zucker
    American Businessman
  • Allison Gollust
    American media executive
Allison Gollust WarnerMedia
Allison Gollust.CNN

  • CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust resigned on Tuesday.

  • The announcement comes 2 weeks after Jeff Zucker resigned his top position at the company.

  • An investigation into company conduct uncovered Zucker and Gollust's undisclosed relationship.

CNN executive vice president and chief marketing officer Allison Gollust resigned from the network on Tuesday following a months-long investigation into conduct by her and her former colleagues, according to a company memo tweeted out by CNN media reporter Brian Stelter.

The announcement comes two weeks after former CNN President Jeff Zucker resigned his position citing an undisclosed relationship that was uncovered during the network's investigation into former anchor Chris Cuomo.

Cuomo was fired from CNN in December after it was revealed that he used his sources to help his brother, ex-Gov. Andrew Cuomo, fight sexual harassment allegations. The former anchor also faced his own allegation of sexual misconduct, which he denied.

Following his resignation, Zucker said the "consensual relationship" was with his "closest colleague." The New York Times later identified Gollust as that colleague.

"Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years," Gollust said in an early February statement following Zucker's exit from CNN. "Recently, our relationship changed during COVID. I regret that we didn't disclose it at the right time."

Time Warner CEO Jason Kilar told CNN staff in a Tuesday memo that a third-party investigation was commissioned in September and concluded this past weekend.

"Based on interviews of more than 40 individuals and a review of over 100,000 texts and emails, the investigation found violations of Company policies, including CNN News Standards and Practices, by Jeff Zucker, Allison Gollust, and Chris Cuomo," Kilar wrote.

Gollust released her own statement Tuesday evening, telling NPR that Warner Media's statement is an attempt to retaliate against her and "change the media narrative in the wake of their disastrous handling of the last two weeks."

"It is deeply disappointing that after spending the past nine years defending and upholding CNN's highest standards of journalistic integrity, I would be treated this way as I leave," Gollust said. "But I do so with my head held high, knowing that I gave my heart and soul to working with the finest journalists in the world."

Read the original article on Business Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With little warning, Clear Creek Amana school board leadership resign

    President and vice president of the Clear Creek Amana Community School District school board resigned during a special meeting Monday evening.

  • Republicans plan to boycott Senate panel voting session on Fed nominees, source says

    Republicans plan not to attend a meeting scheduled for 2:15 p.m. (1915 GMT) scheduled by committee Chairman Sherrod Brown to vote on the five nominees to the Fed's Board of Governors, including whether to recommend Jerome Powell for a second term as the U.S. central bank's chair, the person said. While most Republicans on the panel back Powell, they appear unified in their objection to Sarah Bloom Raskin's nomination as vice chair for supervision, the top U.S. banking regulatory role.

  • Berkshire’s Tom Murphy, 96, Resigns From Board After Getting Covid

    (Bloomberg) -- Berkshire Hathaway Inc.’s Tom Murphy, a board member for nearly two decades and a longtime confidante of billionaire Warren Buffett, plans to resign after a battle with Covid-19. Most Read from BloombergRussia Says Some Troops Are Returning to Base After DrillsHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextPutin Signals Talks With U.S. to Go On as Some Drills EndSarcasm in Ukraine Roils Markets Swinging Between War, PeaceElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to C

  • Peloton Stock Drops After New CEO Pours Cold Water on Sale Speculation

    Barry McCarthy, Peloton's new CEO, is planning to relocate to New York from California to focus on Peloton's growth, not oversee a company sale, a report says.

  • Exclusive-Disney names executive to oversee metaverse strategy -memo

    (Reuters) -The Walt Disney Co has appointed an executive to oversee its metaverse strategy, according to an email Disney Chief Executive Bob Chapek sent to staff Tuesday and seen by Reuters. Mike White, an executive in the Media and Entertainment Distribution group, has been named to the new role of senior vice president of Next Generation Storytelling and Consumer Experiences, where he will help define how consumers experience Disney's coming metaverse. "For nearly 100 years, our company has defined and re-defined entertainment by leveraging technology to bring stories to life in deeper, more impactful ways," Chapek wrote in the email to staff, adding, "Today, we have an opportunity to connect those universes and create an entirely new paradigm for how audiences experience and engage with our stories."

  • Colorado mining company aiming to be an EV battery supplier names new CEO

    The outgoing CEO helped guide the company through its big pivot from uranium to domestic graphite production.

  • Citing 'divisiveness', Lake County School Board member Kristi Burns is resigning

    Lake County School Board member Kristi Burns announced her resignation Monday evening, citing "general political discourse" and "divisiveness."

  • Spirit AeroSystems expands board to add former Black & Decker executive

    Spirit AeroSystems Inc. has added a new director that expands its board to 13 members. The company says in press release that James R. Ray Jr. has joined its board of directors, effective Monday. Ray has 25 years of experience in executive roles in manufacturing.

  • Watertown High School principal to retire

    The Watertown School District received a letter of retirement from High School Principal Brad Brandsrud.

  • Marriott International announces leadership changes

    Bill Marriott plans to retire in May as executive chairman of Marriott International Inc. and will not stand for reelection to the board, decades after he guided what was once a family-run root beer stand into one of the world's largest hospitality companies. The board of the Bethesda company has elected David Marriott to succeed Bill Marriott, who will be designated chairman emeritus effective immediately following the company's upcoming annual meeting, Marriott (NASDAQ: MAR) said in a Monday announcement. Bill Marriott started out working through high school and college in a variety of positions in the family's Hot Shoppes restaurant chain before going on to serve as an associate in 1956 and overseeing the first Marriott hotel in that capacity.

  • White House director of broadcast media leaving for private sector

    A top communications aide to President Biden is set to leave the White House in the coming weeks, a White House spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Mariel Saez, White House director of broadcast media, will leave her post for a gig in the private sector that hasn't been announced yet. She is responsible for the White House's media strategy around television. CNN was the first to report the news of her departure.Saez's departure is a rare one for...

  • BUSINESS PEOPLE: Partners launch new product from Siesta Key Hair Extensions

    Siesta Key Hair Extensions offers comfortable clip-in extensions in 14 custom colors. They are available at Assunta Salon, in Sarasota.

  • Collins becomes first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank

    Dr. Susan M. Collins, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs at the University of Michigan, has been named […] The post Collins becomes first Black woman to lead a regional Fed bank appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Irving’s RumbleOn drops 30% in single day after directors exit company, management changes

    RumbleON’s Mark Tkach, director and chief operating officer, and Bill Coulter, executive vice chairman of the board, stepped down, according to a statement and a regulatory filing by the company on Monday. Tkach and Coulter were appointed to the board in connection with the company’s business combination with RideNow Powersports. Peter Levy, RumbleOn's president, was appointed to succeed Tkach as COO.

  • More changes to Oklahoma City arts sector, as Arts Council OKC director to retire

    Krystle Kaye, who has served as executive director of the Coalition for nearly five years, also announced earlier this month that she is stepping down.

  • Toshiba to Hold Extraordinary Meeting in March on New Split Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp. will hold an extraordinary shareholder meeting next month to gain feedback from investors on its revised separation plan, setting the stage for a showdown with activist stock holders that may oppose the Japanese conglomerate’s restructuring proposal.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?U.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine UpdatePutin Seeks Diplomatic Soluti

  • Portsmouth School Board selects Zachary McLaughlin as next superintendent of schools

    Zachary McLaughlin, who has accepted the position, was one of two finalists, and will replace Steve Zadravec at end of the school year.

  • Music Industry Moves: Island Ups Sharon Timure to Senior VP and Head of Marketing

    Island Records has promoted Sharon Timure to senior VP and head of marketing, it was announced today by the label’s recently appointed general manager, Mike Alexander, to whom she will report. Timure has been with Island’s parent company Universal Music for more than 15 years, most recently serving ads Island’s VP of marketing since 2015, working […]

  • Russia's Sberbank to shake up management team, create e-commerce entity

    Russia's largest lender Sberbank on Tuesday said it was reshuffling its management team and would be establishing an e-commerce holding company as it continues its diversification away from purely financial services. One of a handful of Russian firms entering markets beyond their core business, Sberbank has been developing its non-financial businesses, such as e-commerce, technology and cloud services, in an attempt to combat banks' shrinking margins. In changes that will take effect on June 1, Lev Khasis, first deputy chairman of the management board, will leave his role and become president of the new e-commerce holding company.

  • Abu Dhabi Wealth Fund Duo Joins TruKKer’s Equity and Debt Round

    (Bloomberg) -- TruKKer, a Middle Eastern startup focused on logistics in the land freight sector, raised $96 million in fresh financing from investors including Abu Dhabi wealth funds ADQ and Mubadala Investment Co.Most Read from BloombergHere’s What the Pandemic Has in Store for the World NextCovid’s Great Uncoupling: Gap Widens Between Cases and DeathsStocks Decline, Bond Yields Surge Amid Fed Angst: Markets WrapSingapore’s Young Super-Rich Snap Up the Island’s Priciest HomesBiden Should Put t