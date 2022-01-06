CNN Fact-Checker Debunks The 5 Biggest Lies About The Jan. 6 Insurrection

CNN’s fact check reporter Daniel Dale pulled apart the “most enduring” lies that Donald Trump and his supporters continue to push about the Jan. 6 insurrection.

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “New Day,” Dale debunked five myths about the violence — from the assertion it was a false flag attack, to the falsehoods that the rioters were completely unarmed and just protesting a “rigged” election.

One of the untruths was “almost insulting to Americans’ intelligence,” said Dale.

Watch the video here:

CNN's @ddale8 fact-checks the most enduring lies about the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol.https://t.co/OrPVHxHqSopic.twitter.com/fcWjLm59NF — New Day (@NewDay) January 5, 2022

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...